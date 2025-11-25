The partnership ensures the most competitive commission rate for customers who choose to use the service.

Dubai: The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has announced the launch of payment services in collaboration with Tabby, offering customers the option to pay government service fees and fines in instalments through authorised payment channels based on the “Buy Now, Pay Later” model.

This partnership is the Ministry’s first of its kind with Tabby, the company specialising in financial and shopping services across the Middle East and North Africa region.

Enhancing Collection Efficiency

The partnership aims to simplify the process of paying federal government service fees and fines through flexible monthly instalments, aligning with the Ministry’s efforts to improve customer experience and enhance the efficiency of the federal financial collection system.

Under the partnership, customers dealing with federal entities will have the option to pay in instalments. Tabby will pay the full amount of the fees or fines to the respective government entity, after which the amount will be repaid by the customer according to pre-agreed terms.

The Ministry has reached an agreement ensuring the best possible commission rate, which will only be borne by the customer if they choose to use this service to pay federal service fees and fines.

Rising Customer Satisfaction

His Excellency Saeed Rashid Al Yateem, Assistant Undersecretary for Government Budget and Revenue Sector at the Ministry of Finance, stressed that the partnership with Tabby is part of the Ministry’s ongoing efforts to adopt modern financial technologies in order to enhance federal revenue management, improve customer satisfaction, and enable customers to meet their financial obligations to government entities flexibly and securely, thereby improving overall collection efficiency.

He added, “This collaboration represents a paradigm shift in the ongoing modernisation of payment systems across federal entities. We are committed to adopting innovative solutions and strategic partnerships that contribute to building an integrated and sustainable financial infrastructure. This initiative will boost our efforts to modernise payment systems through innovation and strategic collaboration.”

Strategic Milestone

For his part, Hosam Arab, Co-founder and CEO of Tabby, said: “This partnership marks a significant step forward for Tabby as we continue expanding our services to include the federal government sector. Our mission has always been to provide customers with greater financial flexibility, and we are proud to support the Ministry of Finance in making federal services more accessible across the UAE.”

This step is a part of MoF’s efforts to expand electronic payment options, enhance financial inclusion, and support the UAE’s digital transformation system.

Covering all federal entities, the partnership provides greater flexibility in managing financial obligations. It also builds on the Ministry’s approach to introduce pioneering digital initiatives designed to simplify procedures, enhance transparency, and connect federal entities through a unified, advanced platform.

These efforts would eventually contribute to improving the management of federal revenues and strengthening integration across electronic financial services within an integrated digital system.