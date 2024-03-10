Sharjah: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) and the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) have discussed ways to develop cooperation and advance joint efforts to meet Emiratisation targets and policies within the private sector.

Both sides also explored avenues for enhancing the private sector’s role in developing local human resource, in line with the wise leadership’s directives to achieve sustainable development.

The discussions took place on the sidelines of a visit by HE Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, to the SCCI headquarters, where he met,HE Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, and HE Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director General of SCCI, alongside other senior officials.

The meeting shed light on the role SCCI plays in training and qualifying national cadres, promoting social responsibility, and cultivating partnerships with academic institutions in the field of human resources development.

The gathering also touched on the Chamber’s commitment to Emiratisation and its robust support for entrepreneurs, as part of the initiatives launched by the Small and Medium Enterprises Center (Tijarah 101), affiliated with the Chamber. Tijarah 101 seeks to empower youth to turn their ideas into thriving and sustainable ventures while providing the requisite support.

Furthermore, the meeting featured an informative presentation detailing the SCCI’s structure, its subsidiary entities, and services tailored for its members, as well as its international exhibitions, ongoing projects, and the forthcoming initiatives aimed at bolstering the emirate’s business ecosystem.

Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation lauded the SCCI for its pivotal role in supporting the local industry and organizing top-tier exhibitions showcasing the distinctiveness and diversity of the UAE’s national economy.

The minister also commended the SCCI’s contributions to enhancing commercial, investment, and tourism dynamics within the emirate, as well as its outstanding initiatives aimed at fostering Emirati youth engagement across diverse economic and commercial domains.

For his part, HE Abdullah Sultan Al Owais stressed that the Chamber is committed to supporting Emiratisation initiatives and fostering the private sector's recruitment of local talents, something which has led to a notable increase in Emirati participation in the private sector, thereby bolstering national development efforts.

He stressed that the Chamber actively encourages youth to explore entrepreneurship opportunities and provides support to aspiring entrepreneurs, further advancing the goals of Emiratisation and economic diversification.

The meeting delved into the achievements of the "Nafis" programme, highlighting its significant role in bolstering Emirati talent within the private sector, and the engagement of business owners with the initiative, in collaboration with the Department of Human Resources in Sharjah.

It also discussed the role of the unemployment insurance scheme, also referred to as the Involuntary Loss of Employment Scheme (ILOE), as well as the optional end-of-service bonus system “savings system,” in promoting the UAE labour market's competitiveness.

Discussions also touched on the " Teacher and Proud" programme inspired by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. This programme aims to support and appreciate Emirati teachers and develop their professional, academic, and moral status and capabilities, serving as a pioneering initiative in supporting the education sector and facilitating citizen participation therein.

Moreover, the meeting reviewed the second edition of the Emirates Labour Market Award, which has recently been launched under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

The award, hosted by MoHRE, aims to boost the competitiveness of the UAE labour market, enhance its productivity and efficiency, honour distinguished practices in workplace environments, safeguard and motivate labour rights, and elevate the well-being and quality of life for the workforce within private sector enterprises. Notably, the total value of the award has been increased to AED37 million.

