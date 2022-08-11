Dubai-UAE: The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) hosted a meeting with licensed feed manufacturers in the UAE to explore their challenges and needs and brief them on the government’s future directions.

His Excellency Eng Mohammed Mousa Alameeri, Assistant Undersecretary of the Food Diversity Sector at MOCCAE, said: “Food security is a strategic priority that we seek to achieve through an integrated approach that covers the entire food production cycle to ensure the continuity of supply chains. Feed manufacturing is a key part of food production processes, and stepping up feed production will enhance our livestock and fisheries sectors. In addition, enhancing feed safety plays a vital role in improving the health of food-producing animals that is directly linked to public health.”

He added: “The Ministry is keen to hold meetings directly with representatives of food-related sectors. During our meeting with feed manufacturers, we delved into topics that will contribute to advancing the feed industry and promote locally produced feed in UAE markets, which will reflect positively on food security in the country.”

The meeting agenda featured a presentation of the National Food Security Strategy, outlining the vital role of the feed industry in achieving the goals of the strategy. The participants highlighted the importance of leveraging modern technologies to scale up feed production and adhere to highest safety standards in the field.

They also discussed the potential of using new alternative feed inputs, such as algae and insects, in local livestock production and aquaculture. In this context, in May 2022, MOCCAE signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Circa Biotech to establish the region’s first project that will upcycle organic waste into high-quality feed products. The venture will farm black soldier fly larvae, to be fed food leftovers before being turned into animal proteins, organic fertilizers, and oils.

During the meeting, feed manufacturers showcased their experiences, highlighting their products’ competitive quality and pricing. Notably, there are 17 feed manufacturers, 50 livestock farms, and 15 aquaculture farms registered at MOCCAE.

-Ends-