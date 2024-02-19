Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Lithuania to collaborate in developing sustainable food systems, supporting agricultural and food exchange, and investing in the agriculture sector.

The MoU was signed by His Excellency Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Undersecretary of MOCCAE, and Vytenis Tomkus, Vice-Minister at the Ministry of Agriculture of Lithuania, at the MOCCAE’s headquarters in Dubai.

This collaboration aligns with various common agricultural interests shared by MOCCAE and the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Lithuania, focusing on knowledge exchange and best practices in organic agriculture, sustainable food systems, climate-smart agriculture, food safety, as well as plant and animal health.

His Excellency Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi emphasized the Ministry’s endeavors to collaborate with stakeholders worldwide, particularly in modern agriculture, sustainable food systems, and knowledge exchange to enhance national food security. He highlighted the UAE's promising agricultural and food sector, and how the nation is implementing the latest sustainable technologies and practices to increase local food production and improve the entire food value chain.

His Excellency said: "We are pleased to collaborate with the Ministry of Agriculture in the Republic of Lithuania, aiming to ensure mutual benefits by exchanging agricultural. This aligns with our focus on utilizing food systems to address climate and food security challenges simultaneously. We affirm that this collaboration, among others, contributes to our efforts to enhance the sustainability of local agricultural products and empower local farmers by transferring knowledge and experiences.”

The MoU includes sharing knowledge on organic agriculture and sustainable farming, soil improvement techniques, climate change mitigation, nature conservation, food safety, ensuring the quality and safety of agricultural products, as well as plant and animal health measures.

The areas of cooperation also encompass enhancing research and collaboration between universities or research institutes and technology in sectors of common interest.

