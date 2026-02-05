UAE: The Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG), in partnership with the World Governments Summit, launched its fifth annual Global Economic Diversification Index (EDI) 2026 report as the only global measure of national progress in building resilient, diversified economies. The latest EDI reveals a global economic landscape increasingly shaped by major disruptions, including the imperative for green transition and the transformative power of digitalization.

MBRSG’s Executive President His Excellency Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, commented: “The 2026 Global EDI not only quantifies diversification but also illuminates the shifts underway in the global economy. Digitalization is now a central driver reshaping how nations build resilient and diversified futures. Our findings underscore the urgent need for strategic investments in digital infrastructure and skills to ensure this transformation is inclusive and equitable.

“The report also reveals how AI can be a gamechanger for countries to leapfrog traditional industrial stages and export efficiency, not just physical goods. The UAE's exemplary progress, underscored by its elevated Trade+ scores, serves as a testament to how visionary leadership can effectively harness digital advancements to build a truly diversified and resilient future.”

The EDI, a unique data-driven tool, quantifies economic diversification across 117 countries and assesses 25 years of progress (2000-2024). It examines three critical dimensions: Output, Trade, and Government Revenue diversification, providing governments with the ability to measure the success of their diversification policies and strategically navigate global disruptions.

The EDI 2026 reveals that the United States, China, and Germany continue to lead, with Western European nations dominating the top 20 ranks on most diversified economies, and notably, India emerging as the sole lower-middle-income country in the top 30.

The report strongly recommends a multi-dimensional approach to diversification, emphasizing digitalization, green energy acceleration, regional integration, and strengthened fiscal sovereignty.

In the MENA region, economic diversification has improved significantly over the past quarter-century, with the UAE and Bahrain demonstrating higher EDI scores among GCC countries, and Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Oman making substantial gains.

The UAE, in particular, shows notable progress, with its Trade+ scores improving significantly, indicating its successful leveraging of digitalization and digital economy sectors in its diversification efforts.

“The MBRSG designed the EDI to serve as a comprehensive policy tool, aiding governments in understanding and implementing successful diversification plans”, stated Dr. Fadi Salem, Director of Policy Research at MBRSG and co-author of the report. “In its 5th edition, the Global EDI is now an influential and universally-established policy tool, utilized officially by international organizations, such as United Nations agencies and by government institutions tasked with advancing economic diversification on national levels worldwide”.