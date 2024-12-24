Dubai – UAE: Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) recently awarded certificates to the students and mentors who participated in the 2024 Research Experience for Undergraduates (REU) Programme, a key initiative by the Centre designed to strengthen the research skills of young Emirati students during a special ceremony held at the Centre. The ceremony marked the culmination of an enriching 10-week programme, which saw students from several top universities conducting cutting-edge research under the guidance of space science experts. The programme is a testament to MBRSC's dedication to nurturing the next generation of space scientists while pursuing its mission to conduct groundbreaking research that strengthens the UAE's standing in the global space sector.

The REU Programme, held by MBRSC in collaboration with institutions such as New York University Abu Dhabi, Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, National Space Science and Technology Center, from the UAE, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) from the USA, provided students with the opportunity to contribute to the UAE’s growing space research initiatives. Throughout the programme, students worked on impactful projects in Earth planetary science, human health in space, protein crystallisation in space, and engineering, supervised by specialised mentors from MBRSC as well as local and global entities.

H.E. Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director General of MBRSC, said, “The REU Programme exemplifies MBRSC’s commitment to fostering the UAE’s future scientific leaders. By providing our students with the opportunity to work alongside the best minds in space science and research, we are investing in the innovative talent that will drive our nation's progress in space exploration and technological advancement. The work completed by these students is a testament to their dedication, and we look forward to seeing them make significant contributions to our space sector and beyond.”

The REU participants worked on diverse research projects that contributed significantly to space science, including a groundbreaking study on the effects of prolonged isolation on the nervous and cardiovascular systems, using data from an analog crew that had been isolated for eight months. Another research project focused on heat transfer from the Moon’s surface to rover tires, a crucial investigation aimed at supporting future lunar missions and ensuring the functionality of rovers in extreme lunar conditions.

Other equally impactful areas of research included the summarising of 500 research papers on the integration of remote sensing and artificial intelligence, analysing satellite imagery of Abu Dhabi, as well as a study comparing stem cells and tooth root cells, with the aim of enhancing cell culture techniques that could advance medical applications. Additionally, another project examined bone density in analog crew members and compared it to real-life cases, such as COVID-19 patients and immobile osteoporosis patients, highlighting the parallels in health effects due to isolation.

During the ceremony, MBRSC also acknowledged the efforts of the mentors from its own team as well as the participating institutions, whose guidance and expertise were invaluable in ensuring the success of the students’ research projects.

The REU programme is a 10-week research initiative designed by MBRSC for Emirati undergraduate students in STEM fields such as physics, chemistry, and mathematics, offering one-on-one mentorship from space science experts, in collaboration with leading institutions. Open to sophomores, juniors, and seniors, the programme aims to enhance students' research and professional skills through hands-on projects. In addition to conducting impactful research, students also attend the REU Knowledge Camp, where they meet mentors and learn about programme themes. The experience fosters collaboration, skill development, and career growth in the space sector.

ABOUT MOHAMMED BIN RASHID SPACE CENTRE (MBSRC):

MBRSC is an advanced scientific and technological hub, responsible for making the UAE a world leader in space services and exploration.

Established in 2006, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) started out with five engineers, who took it upon themselves to develop their capabilities and expand their knowledge in the field of space, relying on strong will and solid determination. Since then, the Centre has continued its journey to be the incubator of the UAE National Space Programme. The MBRSC is home to the UAE Satellite Programme, UAE Astronaut Programme, Mars 2117 Programme and Emirates Mars Mission, among others. Under its satellite programme, the Centre has built, developed, and operated several Earth observation satellites, including DubaiSat-1, DubaiSat-2 and KhalifaSat, the first satellite that was fully built by Emiratis in 2018. The Centre has also developed MBZ-SAT, the most advanced satellite in the region, which has been approved for launch.

MBRSC is also developing the Emirates Airlock, a crew and science airlock module for the Gateway lunar space station, humanity's first international outpost to orbit the Moon. Additionally, the UAE will also be sending an Emirati astronaut on a Moon mission. Under the UAE Astronaut Programme, MBRSC currently has four astronauts, two of who have undertaken missions to the International Space Station, including the longest Arab space mission in history by H.E. Dr. Sultan Saif AlNeyadi. The Mars 2117 Programme includes the Emirates Lunar Mission, UAE Analog Programme and Space Ventures.