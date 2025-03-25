Dubai, UAE – The Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) has announced its collaboration with Dubai Municipality to support its customers by introducing standardized contracts prepared by the municipality for landlords, consultants and contractors. These contracts aim to simplify and regulate the implementation of private villa projects with clarity and transparency without any disputes.

These standardized contracts serve as a distinguished framework that clearly defines the obligations and responsibilities of all parties involved, fostering trust and comprehension between property owners, consultants, and contractors, by supporting smooth construction, reducing potential constructional disputes and offering flexible amendments to meet the changing needs of stakeholders while aligned with Dubai Municipality's vision towards sustainably developing the construction sector.

As part of this initiative, MBRHE, in collaboration with Dubai Municipality, will organize a series of awareness workshops for its customers. These workshops aim to highlight the benefits of standardized contracts and its effective utilization when contracting with consultants and developers in addition to obtaining copies of these contracts provided by Dubai Municipality through several open channels.

Benefits of the Initiative

This initiative aims to provide added value to the community through a range of key benefits that enhance the experience of implementing housing projects prior to design and execution. Dubai Municipality has prepared two versions of the contracts for The first phase precedes the design and execution process, one is for contracting with engineering consultancy offices when designing villas, and another one for contracting companies that implement construction projects. This will help the owner understand the terms more clearly and reduce legal and financial disputes between parties. Dubai Municipality has been careful to clarify the terms to include the obligations and responsibilities of each party, therefore facilitate the timely completion of projects.

Strategic Vision

This initiative reaffirms MBRHE's commitment to achieving its vision of providing leading and sustainable housing services. It aligns with the organization’s objectives of promoting sustainability and digital transformation, along with its focus on customer happiness and

housing stability. This step represents an integral part of the ongoing efforts to enhance quality of life and achieve the goals of the Dubai Urban Plan 2040.

Commenting on the collaboration, Haitham Al Khaja, Director of Communication and Marketing at Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment said: "This partnership with Dubai Municipality complements MBRHE's efforts to support the stability of Emirati families and achieve Dubai’s future vision. Through these standardized contracts, we aim to empower our customers to implement their housing projects in the best possible way, while ensuring their rights and maintaining high-quality execution. Organizing the awareness workshops reflects our continuous commitment to providing proactive solutions and raising citizens' awareness about best practices in the housing sector."

In this regard, M. Abdullah Al Shizawi, Director of the Building Control Department in Dubai Municipality stated: "Through the standardized contracts, we aim to create an advanced contractual environment that contributes to customer happiness and safeguards the rights of all parties in the construction sector. We are delighted to collaborate with MBRHE to achieve shared goals that reflects positively in benefiting citizens."

MBRHE invites all its customers and property owners to participate in the upcoming awareness workshops to learn how to make the most of the standardized contracts.

Registration is available through the organization’s official website at www.mbrhe.gov.ae, or by contacting for further details.

