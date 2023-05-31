Mark is launched by MoIAT during the second Make in the Emirates Forum

Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) has launched Made in the Emirates, a new quality mark for UAE-made products.

The mark, launched today at the Make it in the Emirates Forum, aims to increase consumer confidence in local products. It indicates that products comply with national quality and safety standards, which boosts their competitiveness in international markets.

Sharjah Agricultural and Livestock Production Establishment’s Saba' Sanabel is the first local product to obtain Made in the Emirates mark. The mark has also been issued to Yas Electronic Systems for traffic management technologies, Euro Pack Industries for biodegradable plastics, and Rubber Plas Tech LLC for food contact materials.

The launch of the Made in the Emirates mark is aligned with National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology’s objectives to support the growth of national industries. The strategy aims to enhance the competitiveness of local industries, build the reputation of the UAE’s industrial products as well as exports to global markets, and create an attractive business environment for local and international investors.

Companies in the UAE can request a license to use the Made in the Emirates mark, which is issued by MoIAT under the technical requirements of Cabinet Resolution No. 10 for the year 2018.

Companies can obtain the Made in the Emirates mark via the ministry’s website for a nominal fee of AED 100 over three years.

About the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) was established in July 2020 to boost the industrial sector's contribution to the UAE's GDP and drive sustainable industrial development. The ministry was formed by combining the Office of the Minister of State for Advanced Technology, the Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology (ESMA), and the industrial department of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

MoIAT is responsible for formulating policies, laws, and programs that attract foreign direct investment, enhance national added value, support entrepreneurship, create jobs, attract talents, upskill national cadres, promote exports and raise the competitiveness of products manufactured in the UAE. To achieve these objectives, MoIAT has created an advanced national quality infrastructure system.

MoIAT leverages its expertise, capabilities, and resources to strengthen the national industrial ecosystem by facilitating the establishment of industrial zones, promoting the adoption of advanced technologies and the integration of Fourth Industrial Revolution solutions and enabling the growth of priority sectors as well as industries of the future. The ministry’s work contributes to national efforts to build a diversified, knowledge-based economy and achieve industrial self-sufficiency.

The ministry is a key driver of the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative and is playing an important role in the country’s COP28 agenda.

