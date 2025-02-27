Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, an affiliate of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, has announced the winners of its 17th edition, recognising outstanding contributions in the field of date palm cultivation and agricultural innovation.

Marking the occasion, His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, expressed his appreciation for the generous patronage and continuous support of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court. He also acknowledged the close follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Erth Zayed Philanthropies. This support, to promote and enhance the date production industry worldwide, further strengthens the UAE’s leadership in agricultural innovation and sustainable development.

H.E. Sheikh Nahyan highlighted that since its inception in 2007, the Award has been a platform for excellence and a bridge for international collaboration, inspired by the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and carried forward by the late Sheikh Khalifa. The date palm tree symbolises a legacy of generosity, life, and stability. He reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, to support agricultural innovation that addresses climate challenges, enhances scientific research, and honours the pioneers who are building a sustainable future.

Dr. Abdelouahhab Zaid, Secretary General of the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation, announced the 2025 winners during a press conference held on Thursday, 27 February, 2025, at the Emirates Palace Hotel, in Abu Dhabi. The event was attended by Dr. Helal Humaid Saed Al Kaabi, Member of the Award’s Board of Trustees, and H.E. Amal Al Braiki, Executive Director of Earth Zayed Philanthropy.

The Award’s Secretary General emphasised that the winners were selected based on the recommendations of the scientific committee, on the basis of internationally recognised standards and evaluation mechanisms. The final list of winners was approved by H.E. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Chairman of the Award’s Board of Trustees. The results are as follows:

Distinguished Innovative Studies and Modern Technology Category (Equally won by):

Boosting genome-wide association power and genomic prediction accuracy for date palm fruit traits with advanced statistics.

By: Dr. Abdulqader Jighly– SuSTATability Statistical Solutions Company / Australia

And

Near-chromosomal-level genome of the red palm weevil (Rhynchophorus ferrugineus), a potential resource for genome-based pest control

By: Dr. Khaled Michel Hazzouri – Khalifa Center for Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology / UAE

Pioneering Development and Productive Projects Category (Equally won by):

D-MicroFeed - A Transformative, Sustainable and Innovative Microbial Food for Industry

By: EDEN Innovations - Abu Dhabi / UAE.

And

Sustainable Integration of Agrivoltaics and Solar-Powered Desalination in Arid Farming: A Pathway to Economic and Environmental Resilience

By: Dr. Nawaf Salem Alhajeri / Kuwait University / State of Kuwait

Distinguished Producers, Manufacturers and Marketers Category (Equally won by):

Qatuf Farm. / By Mr. Khamis Mohammed Khamis Freih Al-Qubaisi / UAE

And

Emaar Al Waha Company / By Eng. Benaoun, Gadri Mohammed / Republic of Tunisia

Pioneering and Sophisticated Innovations Serving the Agricultural Sector Category:

AI (Artificial intelligence) and IOT (Internet Of Things) platform for the Management of Red Palm Weevil

By: SPOTTA Company / United Kingdom

Influential Figure in the Field of Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation Category (Equally won by):

Dr. Ghulam Sarwar Markhand / Islamic Republic of Pakistan

And

Dr. Sherif Fathy Ali Ibrahim El-Sharbasi / Arab Republic of Egypt

The Award has made significant strides since its establishment as the first award of its kind worldwide. This success is attributed to the continued patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, the close supervision of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, and ongoing follow-up of H.E. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Chairman of the Award’s Board of Trustees. The Award’s 17th edition once again saw an increase in participation, with 187 researchers from 28 countries submitting applications, reflecting the growing global interest in date palm cultivation and agricultural innovation.

Dr. Helal Humaid Saed Al Kaabi, member of the Award’s Board of Trustees, highlighted key statistics from the 17th edition:

Total Applications: 187 candidates from 28 countries, marking a 39.5% increase from 2024. The number of applicants to the International Award from Arab countries, reached 161 candidates, representing 86.1%. Among which were candidates from the United Arab Emirates, whose number reached 18 candidates, representing 9.6%. International Participation: 26 candidates (13.9%).

Among the Award categories, “Distinguished Studies and Modern Technology” recorded the highest participation at 44%, followed by Agricultural Innovation (24.6%), Distinguished Personality (15%), Development Projects (8%), and Distinguished Producers (8%).

Under the auspices of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation seeks to enhance and encourage date palm cultivation worldwide, supporting research into agricultural innovation and rewarding those who have made a substantial contribution in this field. In doing so, the UAE seeks to share expertise with international partners and ensure the future of the sector. Alongside agricultural best practice, the Award recognises the role the sector can play to protect our natural environment, create green spaces and combat poverty. By fostering cooperation between date-producing nations and international organisations, the Award serves as a centre of excellence for sustainable agriculture.



About Erth Zayed Philanthropies

Erth Zayed Philanthropies was established in November 2024 by federal decree to consolidate the UAE’s global philanthropic efforts carried out under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Erth Zayed Philanthropies upholds the legacy of giving instilled by the Founding Father of the UAE, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and is chaired by His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council. Erth Zayed Philanthropies oversees a portfolio of philanthropic foundations and awards across diverse sectors with the aim of delivering transformative impact to communities in need worldwide.

