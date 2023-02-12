Jeddah – Jeddah Historical District Program (JHD) of The Ministry of Culture has launched its Jeddah Historic district’s Waterfront Project, today.

The project is part of the larger Jeddah Historical Rejuvenation Project, launched in September 2021 by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

Offering sincere gratitude and appreciation for HRH the Crown Prince’s consistent support to preserve, restore and rejuvenate historic sites, His Highness Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Farhan Al Saud, the Minister of Culture, said that the two-year project will reconnect the Red Sea with Al Balad – downtown Jeddah’s popular moniker – and vitalize the historic Al Bunt Port.

The redeveloped waterfront, Prince Badr detailed, would be constructed in line with high and sustainable standards, and feature cultural, historical, and environmental themes from across Al Balad. The project is a concentrated effort to platform the Al Balad area as a world-class tourist and cultural destination, a goal that is part of Vision 2030’s objective of building a dynamic economy for an ambitious nation.

During the project’s first phase, sections of the waterfront that had previously been filled decades prior to accommodate the city’s urban expansion would be carved out once more. In phase two, Lake Al Arbaeen’s water would be treated and purified, leading up to the final phase, phase three, which would include building a marina for luxury yachts, open green spaces, pedestrian overpasses and public utilities to round off Al Balad’s sustainable urban structure.

The Jeddah Historical Rejuvenation Project aims to leverage the area’s heritage and distinct cultural elements to power the local economy while redeveloping the urban space into an ideal place to live, work and create. At completion, the project will highlight Al Balad’s historic landmarks and enhance their presence within a refined, environmentally-friendly urban ecosystem complete with natural greenery and vibrant waterfronts.

-Ends-