United Arab Emirates: The Ministry of Education has signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation and the "Talent and Success" educational foundation in the Sirius Federal Territory of Russia. These agreements reflect the Ministry's ongoing commitment to improving national educational outcomes by strengthening international collaboration in education, exchanging knowledge and expertise in scientific research and innovation, and developing student talents.

Her Excellency Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of Education, signed the two agreements with His Excellency Sergey Kravtsov, Minister of Education of the Russian Federation, and Her Excellency Elena Shmeleva, the Chairman of the Sirius Territory Council. The signing ceremony took place at the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Education Center at Primakov International School in Moscow, in the presence of officials from both countries.

Her Excellency stated that these two MoUs are part of a cooperative framework between the UAE and Russia, reflecting the UAE's vision of fostering a progressive educational environment that adapts to global changes.

Her Excellency added: “This partnership marks a significant milestone in enhancing the exchange of expertise and access to the world’s best practices in education and scientific research. It opens new horizons for the development of innovative educational models and advanced teaching methods, enabling students to compete at the international level in scientific fields. In addition, partnering with leading educational institutions in the Russian Federation creates opportunities to develop specialised training programmes, implement joint research projects and support young talents by adopting educational approaches that emphasise creativity and critical thinking. Alongside this, academic exchanges foster cultural and intellectual dialogue, instilling the values of cooperation among future generations in both countries. Through these efforts, the UAE continues to strengthen its presence on the global educational landscape and build an integrated educational system that supports the wise leadership's vision of a sustainable knowledge-based economy.”

Strategic partnership in public and vocational education

The MoU signed with the Ministry of Education of the Russian Federation aims to enhance cooperation in public education by sharing expertise and successful practices in managing educational institutions. The agreement also supports direct communication channels between educational institutions in both countries, as well as facilitates the exchange of information on curricula and academic programmes. Moreover, it offers opportunities for students and teachers to explore the latest educational technologies and participate in international competitions and scientific Olympiads.

Advancing scientific research and nurturing talent

In line with its commitment to promoting scientific research and developing talent, the MoU signed by the Ministry of Education with the "Talent and Success" Educational Foundation in Sirius Territory aims to boost collaboration in scientific research, technological advancement, and knowledge sharing in education and innovation. The agreement supports joint projects and research, contributing to a sustainable educational system that strengthens global competitiveness for both nations.

It also encompasses student and academic exchange programmes; specialised training for students in physics, chemistry, mathematics, biology, computer science, and Olympic competitions in scientific and non-scientific disciplines; equipping teachers with modern skills and strategies to support and develop talented students; fostering technological innovation and student entrepreneurship; and developing advanced strategies to enhance curricula, activities, and programmes for high-achieving students.

These agreements extend to supporting joint artistic and cultural projects between the two countries, thereby contributing to cultural exchange and helping students develop their creative abilities across various creative disciplines.

