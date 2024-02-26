Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has inspected the activities of the Innovation Week organised by DEWA. This is part of DEWA’s participation in the UAE Innovation Month ‘UAE Innovates 2024’, the largest event of its kind to celebrate innovation in the UAE.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer toured the Innovation Tent at DEWA’s headquarters. Al Tayer listened to a detailed explanation of DEWA’s pioneering projects that utilise innovation, research, and the latest disruptive technologies. These projects aim to find sustainable solutions to current and future challenges, and enhance the efficiency and quality of DEWA’s operations, and align them with the best international practices. This supports DEWA in remaining at the forefront of the most innovative and pioneering utilities in all aspects and continuing to provide reliable world-class services to its stakeholders.

“Thanks to the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, DEWA has become one of the main players in consolidating the UAE’s position as a global hub for innovation and innovators and among one of the most innovative countries that are prepared for the future. We are pleased to participate in UAE Innovates, highlighting our integral contribution in enhancing and fostering innovation and encouraging the adoption of the culture of innovation as a daily social and governmental practice,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Al Tayer reviewed 18 of DEWA’s most distinguished innovative projects highlighted at the Innovation Tent at DEWA’s headquarters. These include: Artificial Intelligence (AI) Face and Emotions for Customer Happiness; AI for solar forecast; Duroob application; Hydroelectric Power Plant in Hatta; the smart MAI project: Leveraging Data Science and AI for proactively monitors the massive data of smart water meters and detects anomalous behaviours from the meters consumption profile through machine learning & AI; Innovation Management platform based on the revamped (Afkari – Ebtikari) system; Electronic Breach & Attack Simulation; Application Security Code Review Process Automation, by utilising generative AI applications to accelerate and automate application code scanning processes (open source codes) used in developing any new/existing applications to discover cybersecurity vulnerabilities; Tello Drone for surveillance; future learning capabilities by MediaPro to enrich DEWA employees’ learning experience using advanced technologies; IoT Terminal Design and Operations to develop long-range low power network; Smart Planning for Distribution Network, an interactive digital grid simulation tool that can offer grid stress analysis on the distribution network; Line Rating Assessment for power Transmission Network to estimate weather parameters and integrate its results with overhead line rating model based on the US IEEE-738 standard; Load disaggregation to monitor the energy consumption and loads of each individual device using AI and IoT, in addition to providing personalised recommendations to each customer to increase consumption efficiency; decision support tool for customer energy demand forecasting, am AI-tool capable of monitoring, analysing, and forecasting the energy usage of buildings and facilities, enabling relevant stakeholders to make informed data-driven decisions; and Power Asset Lifecycle Management (PALM), which is a user-friendly web portal to facilitate seamless online submission and conversion of as-built drawings, project boundaries, and other data by consultants and contractors.

Al Tayer was also briefed on the GIS Hub Portal for Automation of Engineering Drawings (DP); EV Smart Charger, 44 Kw AC charger, completely designed and fabricated in house by DEWA, and successfully tested with many EV models; Microsoft Copilot; DEWA Remote Sensing Platform, which is an end to end platform that provides hardware and software for DEWA remote sensing applications; DEWA's Smart Grid Strategy 2021-2035; DEWA’s virtual employee powered by ChatGPT (Rammas); Big data and Analytics Platform and Asset Health Centre; Microsoft 365 Cloud Services; and the Digital Mail Room, which extracts and validate information from incoming business mail and convert it to structured data that feeds business processes and systems across the enterprise.

As part of the UAE Innovation Month ‘UAE Innovates 2024’, DEWA is organising several activities and events at its main office, its Distribution Power Division Complex, its Warsan Complex, and its Innovation Centre. DEWA is highlighting 50 of its innovative projects throughout February. DEWA is also participating with a stand in the Innovation Exhibition organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation at Emirates Towers, Dubai. Moreover, DEWA is organising the Innovation and the Future Conference at DEWA Academy on 27 February 2024, with the participation of 12 distinguished local and international speakers, creatives, and innovators. DEWA is also hosting 18 in-person and virtual specialised workshops for employees and school students.

