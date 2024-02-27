Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has inaugurated Cleantech Innovators activity that DEWA’s Innovation Centre is organising as part of DEWA’s distinguished participation in the ‘UAE Innovates 2024’. Cleantech Innovators features an exhibition showcasing the latest technologies, solutions, and innovations that contribute to building a sustainable future. It also features specialised seminars with the participation of local and global experts and speakers.

Al Tayer toured Cleantech Innovators exhibition. that showcases innovations by 15 of the most notable local and international experts, professionals, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders. Al Tayer was briefed about the latest solutions and innovations in green hydrogen, green mobility, digital transformation, big data, solar energy solutions, and energy storage technologies, as well as sectors that play a vital role in combating climate change.

The exhibition features the Green Charger initiative to establish the infrastructure for electric vehicle charging stations, a special corner for electric vehicles, and a demonstration of solar panel cleaning techniques using robots.

“Our vision is inspired by the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to utilise the power of innovation to develop sustainable solutions that can effectively mitigate the effects of climate change. At DEWA, we believe that innovation is more than a word; it is the motivating power behind sustainable practices, new technologies and approaches that accelerate the transformation of the energy sector and are critical for a more sustainable future. DEWA is pleased to attract prominent experts and industry leaders from around the world, especially during the ‘UAE Innovates’, the largest national event that celebrates innovation and innovators across the UAE. The ‘UAE Innovates’ aims to exchange experiences and expertise that help develop innovative and sustainable solutions for current and future challenges, encourage continuous development and excellence, and enhance the competitiveness of the UAE and Dubai as a hub that fosters innovation, a destination for innovators, and an incubator for creative minds from around the world,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“As a global incubator for innovation, the Innovation Centre supports our efforts to achieve the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of the energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. The Centre consolidates the culture and practices of innovation in vital fields and sectors. It supports building capabilities and honing national skills. It also encourages investment in clean energy innovations to provide the world with clean and sustainable energy, in light of the increasing population, to ensure a greener future for the current and next generations,” added Al Tayer.

“Cleantech Innovators provides professionals, experts, and industry leaders with a dynamic platform to showcase the most notable sustainable and innovative solutions in clean technology. The programme strengthens the position of the Innovation Centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park as a destination for those who want to explore the latest innovations in clean and renewable energy and sustainability,” said Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA.

During the ‘UAE Innovates 2024’, DEWA’s Innovation Centre is also organising a group of activities including the CleanTech Programme and the CleanTech Hackathon.

