Abu Dhabi: The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) reaffirmed its commitment to supporting employers, insured members, pensioners and beneficiaries with the knowledge and resources they need for a seamless transition to the recently launched Ma’ashi digital pension services platform.

GPSSA has launched a comprehensive portfolio of digital educational resources to support employers in navigating the Ma’ashi platform with ease. These user-friendly guides are designed to empower employers with the tools and knowledge they need to confidently manage their pension obligations. The goal is to clarify processes and save employers time while reducing administrative burdens.

"We are committed to supporting our employer partners throughout their transition to the Ma’ashi digital platform," said Dr. Maysa Rashed Ghadeer, Head of GPSSA’s Government Communications Office. "We are focused on providing comprehensive educational resources and training to help employers benefit from the new platform and use it better. Through clarity, guidance and active collaboration, we are working closely with employers to deliver improved pension and social security services for insured Emiratis across the UAE.

The resources feature step-by-step instructional videos and downloadable guides covering key topics like payment of contributions, data modifications, and accessing support services. These materials reflect GPSSA’s commitment to delivering clear information integrating user feedback to enhance support, provide effective solutions, and ensure a seamless, reliable experience with the Ma’ashi platform.

The portfolio will be continuously updated with new content to reflect any additional services and platform improvements.

GPSSA urges employers to utilize the newly developed educational resources to efficiently navigate the Ma’ashi platform and manage pension transactions with confidence and precision. Employers can easily access these materials through GPSSA’s official YouTube channel (GPSSAE) or on its official website.