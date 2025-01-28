Abu Dhabi: In efforts to offer a broader range of financial services and retirement planning tools, the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) continues to expand its proactive approach by collaborating and forming partnerships with federal, government and private sector entities.

As part of the UAE governments mission to promote socio-economic sustainability, the GPSSA has formed over 60 strategic partnerships in the past few years, resulting in a streamlined and effective pension and social security scheme for employees and employers.

Some of the seamless, comprehensive and innovative business models introduced by the government include accelerators and services that have resulted in transformative projects and the Government Excellence System (GEM 2.0), thus further enhancing the UAE’s competitiveness across the world.

Prior to launching the Ma’ashi platform, the GPSSA embarked in streamlining its electronic integration process by partnering with 23 federal and government authorities. One of the initial partnerships was formed when the GPSSA and the UAE Ministry of Possibilities introduced a proactive digital approach for pensioners over the age of 60, widowers and unmarried females, who were, for the first time, able to complete their services digitally, without the need to visit a service center. The collaboration also helped facilitate easier and faster services for personal cases such as the decease of a pensioner, or during marriage and divorce cases.

Some of GPSSA’s partnerships that have resulted in enhancing the overall quality of life for customers include the UAE Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Health and Protection, Abu Dhabi Department of Health, Dubai Courts, Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, RAK-Courts and Dubai Police. These partnerships correlate with the UAE Centennial Plan 2071 long-term and full-vision plan to fortify the UAE’s reputation and power by investing in future-thinking initiatives that streamline the data and information exchange process to provide a more cohesive approach for customers.