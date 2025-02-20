Riyadh – Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation has revealed digital customer platforms and a new brand identity to lead a golden era of aviation in the Kingdom, during a ground-breaking launch ceremony in Riyadh. The launch is in line with GACA’s revised mandate as an independent and customer-first regulator, supporting the Saudi aviation sector’s broader transformation and growth in line with Vision 2030 and the Saudi Aviation Strategy.

The launch of GACA’s “Ajwaa” platform will enable customers to access aviation regulatory and licensing services digitally through a “one stop shop”, including applications for pilot, cabin crew and crew member licenses and a range of single and annual flight permits. GACA has also launched a new website, including dedicated passenger rights and economic regulations information for passengers and customers, and the general aviation sector.

His Excellency Saleh Al-Jasser, Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, stated: “Saudi aviation is transforming in support of Vision 2030. New airports, airlines and destinations are driving unprecedented growth for the Kingdom and better experiences for passengers. GACA’s regulatory focus is enabling Saudi Arabia to lead globally through aviation, placing greater responsibility upon airports and airlines to deliver outstanding customer service. The brand identity and digital initiatives launched today are paving the way for a golden decade of Saudi aviation.”

His Excellency Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej, President of GACA, said: “Today’s launch represents a new era for GACA that will define the future of aviation, charting new horizons for the Kingdom. GACA is committed to creating better choice, value and quality in every journey, by delivering regulatory services that ensure competition, safety, security and sustainability in civil aviation.

“GACA is putting the customer first. Today’s launch of GACA’s digital Ajwaa licensing platform is one example of GACA’s digital transformation, creating seamless licensing processes for our customers.”

GACA’s new brand identity symbolizes GACA’s new mandate. The new spherical symbol reflects GACA’s global reach, the dynamism of GACA’s digitally-led regulatory approach, and the palm and crossed swords of a Saudi government authority. The identity is built upon GACA’s core functions of regulating, monitoring performance, enabling competition and growth, and protecting passengers.

GACA’s new identity launch builds upon record-breaking progress achieved since the approval of the Saudi Aviation Strategy in 2020. Milestones achieved include the transfer of airports from GACA in 2022, commencement of privatization and airport infrastructure programs, establishment of Riyadh Air, Release of the King Salman International Airport masterplan, Launch of Riyadh Integrated – the Kingdom’s first Special Integrated Logistics Zone, GACA’s implementation of new passenger rights and the largest overhaul of economic regulations in 15 years, and the release of GACA’s Advanced Air Mobility and General Aviation Roadmaps.

Saudi aviation continues to set new records across all measures. In 2024 Saudi aviation passenger numbers increased by 15% to 128 million in 2024, 24% above pre-pandemic levels, with flight numbers rising by 11% to 902,000. There was also a 16% increase in connectivity with the Kingdom now connected to 172 destinations on a weekly basis around the world.