Dubai - The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has announced its recent international accreditation in the field of innovation. The FTA has been honoured with the prestigious title of "Certified Government Innovative Organisation - Advanced Level" by the esteemed Global Innovation Institute (GInI), a specialised entity in innovation assessment for organisations, granting professional certifications, accreditations, and membership in the field of innovation.

This milestone coincides with the FTA’s active engagement in the events of "UAE Innovation Month 2024" which ran throughout the month of February.

The acquisition of the prestigious "Certified Government Innovative Organisation" certificate, endorsed in the United States and exclusively crafted for governmental bodies, signifies the Federal Tax Authority's remarkable strides in innovation and development. This accolade underscores the Authority's commitment to pioneering advancements and signals its unwavering dedication to pushing the boundaries in the realms of innovation and progress.

The prestigious international certificate was handed over to His Excellency Khalid Ali Al Bustani, Director General of the Federal Tax Authority, by Mr. Mohamed Shahin, Regional Director for the Middle East and Africa at the "GInI" Global Innovation Institute during a special ceremony held at the FTA headquarters in Dubai. The ceremony was attended by high-ranking FTA officials.

H.E. Khalid Ali Al Bustani emphasised the significance of being certified as a Government Innovative Organisation from such a prestigious international institution like the Global Innovation Institute. This milestone adds yet another accomplishment to FTA’s achievements in the fields of innovation and quality assurance. By embracing innovation as a fundamental pillar for developing the tax system in the UAE and enhancing its efficiency, the FTA continues to invest in its human resources.

"This achievement will motivate us to redouble our efforts within our development plans as we work towards strengthening our services further to attain a leading global position in the tax sector. It is a testament to our efforts in contributing to our country's stature as a global innovation hub," he added.

The importance of this certificate stems from its foundation in monitoring institutional accomplishments through the enhancement of innovation skills and individual development. It is granted based on the application of specialised methods and tools that adhere to the highest standards in the field. Winning this certification showcases FTA’s commitment to embracing cutting-edge methodology, trends, and strategies in fostering innovation within the institution.