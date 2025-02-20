Sharjah: As part of her official visit to the Emirate of Sharjah, H.E. Mariam Mwinyi, First Lady and Wife of the President of Zanzibar, led a delegation to several institutions in the emirate. The visit aimed to gain insights into Sharjah’s social development initiatives and explore opportunities for enhanced collaboration between institutions from the two sides.

Accompanied by senior officials and directors from various Sharjah institutions under the leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, and representatives from community organisations in Zanzibar, the visit underscores the First Lady’s commitment to expanding on advanced community development practices and gaining insights from Sharjah’s social institutions. Her Excellency is a distinguished leader in social development and has led numerous initiatives that have resulted in major impact regarding youth and women’s empowerment, as well as advancements in healthcare, education, and overall quality of life in Zanzibar.

A visit to Kanaf centre

The First Lady commenced the tour with a visit to Kanaf Centre, renowned for its efforts towards child protection, where she was welcomed by H.E. Hanadi Al Yafei, Director General of the Child Safety Department and Chairperson of the Higher Committee for Kanaf, along with Ms. Amina Al Rifai, Director of Kanaf; Her Excellency Sheikha Moudi Al Shamsi, Chairperson of the Department of Family Development and Branches; H.E. Noura Al Noman, Chairperson of the Executive Office of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi, Ms. Lujan Mourad, Director of the Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi Humanitarian Foundation; and representatives from Kanaf’s partner organisations.

The visit also highlighted Kanaf Centre’s reputation as the region’s first interdisciplinary, multi-agency child protection facility, as well as being briefed about its specialised services, including immediate legal, psychological, and social support to child victims of abuse. Additionally, the visit offered insights into the centre’s operational strategies, potential challenges, and the ongoing efforts to strengthen institutional collaboration in safeguarding children from abuse and its psychological, physical, and emotional consequences.

Heritage: The bedrock of social development

The First Lady also visited Irthi Contemporary Crafts Council (ICCC), an initiative dedicated to preserving cultural heritage by integrating traditional craftsmanship with contemporary design; and was welcomed by H.E. Sheikha Hind bint Majed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of Sharjah Business Women’s Council, and H.E. Reem Bin Karam, Director General of Irthi; along with members of the council’s team. Through its work, Irthi empowers artisans, fosters sustainable practices, and produces exquisite handcrafted pieces that blend tradition with modernity.

During the visit, Bin Karam provided an overview of the council’s efforts to empower women through traditional crafts and equip them with opportunities to access local and international markets. The First Lady commended the initiative as an exemplary model that facilitates empowerment, heritage, craftsmanship, and global competitiveness.

Children: The foundation of present and future development

The tour also included visiting ‘Sharjah Children’, an affiliate of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators, where the First Lady was welcomed by H.E. Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director General of the foundation, along with members of the board.

The Director General outlined Rubu’ Qarn’s strategies, which align with Sharjah’s vision to cultivate a creative, conscious, and future-ready generation, providing an environment that fosters skill development, strengthens national identity, and promotes shared values.

The First Lady praised Sharjah’s approach to empowering and integrating children into public life, and highlighted the emirate’s experience as a model that communities worldwide should adopt and source inspiration for policymakers. She emphasised its long-term developmental impact, which extends beyond individual societies, influencing the future of nations and shaping their global relationships.

A Unified Vision for Social Development

H.E. Mariam Mwinyi’s visit to Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi’s organizations highlights the emirate’s global standing as a leading model for human-centred development. The emirate has built a comprehensive network of institutions that empower children, youth, and women by equipping them with diverse skills in culture, arts, sports, entrepreneurship, and leadership. Her visit reflects a shared dedication to advancing social development and strengthening collaboration to create a prosperous future for all.