H.E. Khalid Al Bustani: Launching the Tax Professionals Qualification Initiative aims to strengthen the Authority’s role in empowering young talents to effectively implement and manage tax systems in line with international standards.

Dubai, UAE – As part of its efforts to pursue excellence and continuously develop human capital, the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has launched the Tax Professionals Qualification Initiative, an ambitious initiative that aims to train a new generation of qualified tax experts.

The initiative is in line with the Authority’s vision that prioritises investing in human capital and establishing a work environment that encourages lifelong learning and development.

Designed to boost the efficiency of the tax system, support the Authority’s strategy, and enable it to achieve its objectives, the Initiative is one of the FTA’s strategic projects launched to support the UAE tax sector by supplying skilled professionals, qualified to work in tax administration, and to recruit top talents from university students and graduates.

Moreover, the initiative aims to improve performance, encourage continuous learning among Tax Agents, and enhance the efficiency of tax professionals. The Authority also aspires to raise tax awareness among community members through the initiative.

His Excellency Khalid Al Bustani, Director General of the FTA, asserted that: “Launching the Tax Professionals Qualification Initiative aims to enhance the Federal Tax Authority’s pioneering role in developing talent and human resources in the UAE, training them to efficiently and effectively manage tax systems,” H.E. Al Bustani said. “We strive to achieve these objectives by providing specialised and accredited training programmes rooted in best practices and international standards, in addition to offering advanced and continuous tax education.”

The Initiative targets several groups, including new and current employees of the Federal Tax Authority, university students and graduates from government universities, and tax specialists.