Dubai, UAE: ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, was honoured for its sustainability efforts during the 2024 edition of ideasUK Idea of the Year Competition recently held in Manchester, United Kingdom under the theme 'Resilience through Innovation'. The award recognises ENOC’s pioneering work on the Group’s first green hydrogen station located within the Service Station of the Future (SSoF) at Expo City Dubai.

The hydrogen station is the only station in the region to offer green hydrogen, conventional fuels, and electric vehicle charging. This innovative project supports the UAE’s National Hydrogen Strategy 2050 and was inaugurated during COP28, underpinning the city’s commitment to becoming a global model for sustainability.

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO at ENOC, said: “This prestigious recognition from ideasUK validates our commitment to pioneering innovative and sustainable energy solutions like green hydrogen, which we believe is a key component of a cleaner future for the UAE. At ENOC we continue to champion innovative solutions as part of our mission to build a green future for us all.”

The green hydrogen station utilises green hydrogen produced at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, showcasing a fully integrated renewable energy solution. It can refuel approximately 25 fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) in around seven minutes and features dual fuelling options at 350 and 700 bar, offering scalability for future demand.

The ideasUK Idea of the Year Competition recognises innovative ideas and benchmarks organisations against global standards. The UK-based not-for-profit network organisation aims to champion innovation in performance improvement and best corporate practices.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com.