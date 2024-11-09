Dubai, UAE – The Emirati Human Resources Development Council (EHRDC) in Dubai, in collaboration with its strategic partners, organized an Open Day at the Umm Suqeim Majlis, presenting 130 job opportunities to Emirati nationals. This event offered Emirati job seekers a unique chance to engage directly with private sector companies, delivering on EHRDC’s mission to advance Emiratisation and create impactful career pathways for UAE nationals in the private sector.

Held in partnership with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the Nafis program, the Community Development Authority, and the Dubai College of Tourism, the Open Day brought together prominent companies from various industries, including beauty, fashion, hospitality, and retail. Participating companies included Chalhoub Group, Puig, Sephora, Nas Neuron, Al Khayat, Al Batha, Hilton, and Coty, among others.

His Excellency Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Emirati Human Resources Development Council, stated, “Open Days are an initiative through which we aim to facilitate direct engagement between job seekers and prominent private sector companies. These events, held in neighborhood majlis, bring career opportunities closer to Emiratis, allowing them to explore roles that enhance their skills and align with their professional aspirations throughout the year. We are proud of our partnerships with the private sector and our strategic collaborators to equip our youth with the skills, knowledge, and experiences needed to succeed and contribute effectively to the private sector and the future of our nation.”

The Open Day allowed Emirati job seekers to explore diverse career options, connect with industry professionals, and gain insights into the skills and qualifications required across various sectors.

It is worth mentioning that the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai was established by a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The council includes representatives from both the government and private sectors, aiming to create a reference entity representing stakeholders involved in the development of Emirati human resources in the private sector in Dubai, ensuring an attractive and stimulating environment for attracting Emirati human resources, and ensuring the alignment of Emirati students' educational outcomes with the labor market requirements in the emirate according to strategic sectors.

