Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Emirates Family Office Association (EFOA), the unique independent body supporting UAE and global Family Offices, announces a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW) – for a strategic partnership with Wind Information (Wind) – the leading Chinese financial data provider.

The partnership will see EFOA and Wind collaborate on innovations to engage and connect Family Offices from the Middle East and China at ADFW, and beyond – while nurturing knowledge sharing within EFOA’s and Wind’s global communities on Family Office and business issues. The MoU also includes production of topical Family Office focused reports – powered by Wind’s propriety data – and launching of events and initiatives to create value for both communities.

Headquartered in Shanghai, Wind is a leading financial information and solution provider, connecting China with the world and making global data accessible at the fingertips. With offices in 44 cities around the world and a global institutional client base - Wind is a trailblazer in Asia’s financial information and technology ecosystem. Wind’s vast information coverage expands across equities, bonds, funds, ESG, FX, commodities, indices and more. Guided by a belief in technology innovation, Wind offers the world’s leading AI-powered services, including Wind Financial Terminal, Global Macroeconomic Database, Asset and Wealth Management Solutions, Corporate Banking Solutions, industry data, credit data, ESG, research and conference portal, instant messenger, etc., for financial professionals. Beyond being an information hub in the financial community in Greater China, Wind also serves as the network hub to connect key stakeholders and boost vibrancy in the industry.

With EFOA and Wind driven to create value and facilitate relevant connections for their communities, their partnership will forge a strong link between Family Offices and businesses in the Middle East and China; and bolster cross-regional ecosystem development. Both entities will support potential co-investment opportunities in MENA through the launch of private closed-door sessions for community members.

Aisha Al Mansoori, Executive Director of EFOA, stated:

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Wind at the Middle East’s flagship business and finance event - ADFW. Members join our association for various reasons - including to connect with other families, learn from those who have successfully cemented their legacies and educate themselves on emerging trends shaping the global Family Office and business ecosystems.

“This is a huge step forward in our mission to keep members abreast of the micro and macroeconomic trends shaping our industry. Wind’s unique data will enable us to provide more powerful insights as we explore the most relevant and exciting topics impacting the Family Office landscape.”

Casey Ge, Chief Strategy Officer of Wind and CEO of Wind Information International, shared:

“The partnership with EFOA marks a meaningful step forward in Wind’s commitment to make global data and insights accessible at the fingertips. Together, we aim to empower family offices in the region with innovative solutions to provide data, insights, investment opportunities and management tools, and AI LLM capabilities that family offices need to expedite their digital transformation in preparation for tomorrow’s dynamic market landscape.

We believe this partnership will inject new vibrancy to the business ecosystem and further strengthen ties along the China-UAE corridor. We look forward to the exciting journey of value co-creation ahead.”

This partnership is the second in a series of MoU announcements from EFOA, with the association announcing yesterday its entry into a new strategic partnership with the Middle East Venture Capital Association (MEVCA). This sees the two, leading UAE-born associations collaborate to launch carefully curated, closed-door initiatives fostering knowledge sharing; creating networking opportunities; and building a robust ecosystem to enable Family Offices, venture capital firms and investors in the Middle East.

About EFOA

The Emirates Family Office Association is an independent, not-for-profit organization designed to support the UAE’s Family Office community.

EFOA strives to provide resources, education, and support to Family Offices, while fostering collaboration and innovation among its member organizations.

For more information, please visit https://emiratesfoa.com/.