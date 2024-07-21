Dubai, UAE: The Emirates Energy Award, through its various categories, supports global efforts to provide clean and renewable energy solutions, especially to developing communities, as one of the essential pillars of sustainability. This comes at a time when international endeavours are being intensified to foster innovation and efficient solutions in this field to mitigate the impact of climate change and reduce carbon emissions.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and Chairman of the Emirates Energy Award said: “The Emirates Energy Award aims to encourage education and scientific research in energy efficiency and its projects, and to honour efforts made by both the public and private sectors in this field. Its goals align with strategies that aim to transform Dubai into a global capital for clean energy and the green economy. The award supports Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and Dubai Net Zero Emissions Strategy 2050 to generate 100 per cent of its energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. The award highlights outstanding projects, ideas, and innovations in this field, leveraging on them and turning them into tangible reality to benefit all communities and business sectors alike. The award also aligns with the objectives of 'Paris Agreement' to encourage countries to prepare and adopt long-term strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and limit global warming to below 1.5 degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels. We hope that the award, through the winning entries, will spotlight this aspect and find sustainable solutions for communities to achieve a sustainable future for us and generations to come.”

For his part, His Excellency Ahmad Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, and Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Emirates Energy Award (EEA), said: “The Emirates Energy Award, which launched its fifth edition 2023-2025 late last year under the theme ‘Empowering Carbon Neutrality’, ensures that its various categories keep pace with the rapid developments in the field of renewable energy and the use of modern technologies to achieve sustainable development goals, in line with the international and national initiatives and efforts led by our wise leadership in this vital field.”

HE Al Muhairbi added, “Many human activities contribute to the increasing global temperatures, which affect poorer communities more than others. The Emirates Energy Award comes from our belief in the need to find radical solutions to address climate change and global warming by preserving our natural resources.”

The Emirates Energy Award, launched by the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, serves as a global platform for public and private institutions and individuals to showcase their initiatives and achievements in energy management and conservation. It also highlights their effective contributions in supporting the use of clean and renewable energy sources and environmental sustainability solutions, supporting development and innovation in the energy sector, and raising awareness of the importance of sustainability and environmental conservation.

