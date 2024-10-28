Dubai: Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, chaired the meeting of the Emirates Council for Food Security which focused on the role of the Ministry and various stakeholders in promoting the ‘Plant the Emirates’ National Programme, the development of the National Food Security Strategy 2051, and the latest trends in the international agriculture sector and food trade to enhance the country's food supply.

During the meeting, which was held at the largest Automated Packhouse in the Middle East operated by “Silal” in Al Ain, HE Al Dahak commended the efforts of the members of the Emirates Council of Food Security in supporting the UAE's sustainable food security vision. Her Excellency also praised Silal for its significant contribution to the local products and food sector in the UAE.

Her Excellency said: “The launch of the ‘Plant the Emirates’ National Programme and the National Agricultural Centre by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and the Ruler of Dubai, marks a major step forward in the UAE's efforts to achieve sustainable food security. It signals a new approach centred on greater cooperation to support national farms and agricultural investments. By implementing policies, laws and initiatives alongside targeted incentive and financing programmes, this strategy seeks to foster practices that will create a more favorable environment for farmers to thrive and contribute to the nation's prosperity."

HE added: “The UAE is embarking on a new era of agricultural and food development, and to achieve our goals, we must enhance greater collaboration and coordination in the ensuing period to drive meaningful progress and ensure the success of our National Food Security Strategy 2051. This will require engaging all stakeholders in a unified ecosystem that fosters a food-secure present and future for the UAE.”

The meeting focused on significant topics such as the ‘Plant the Emirates’ National Programme. The most prominent upcoming activities of the programme were reviewed. The meeting also discussed how the private sector and community members can involve further to promote agricultural practices and increase production through expanded projects and partnerships, such as equipping the community with home farming skills.

The National Agricultural Centre's role in supporting national farmers and farms was also discussed at length. The Centre will provide training, advisory services, and support for modern, climate-smart agriculture. HE Al Dahak emphasized the importance of a collaborative approach with all relevant parties to foster a community-driven movement that enhances the agricultural sector's framework in the country.

The Council also discussed the update of the National Food Security Strategy 2051, which aims to make the UAE the world’s best in the Global Food Security Index by 2051ensuring its alignment with changes occurring in both global and local contexts. It reviewed ways to implement the strategy's key goals, such as facilitating food trade, diversifying food import sources, improving business practices in the agricultural production sector, promoting fresh local produce, reducing food loss and waste, ensuring food safety and improving nutrition ecosystems.

The meeting examined advancements in the agricultural sector at the international level and assessed global food trade trends. The objective was to strengthen food supply chains and implement the necessary measures in line with the evolving dynamics of the global food trade landscape. The meeting also discussed the importance of regularly obtaining, classifying, and analysing food-related data to promote data governance and enhance data-driven food security.

Additionally, the meeting addressed the need for a rapid response to risks and threats by enabling decision-makers to be alerted and informed about food risks, enabling them to proactively tackle challenges related to food security, such as price fluctuations, production disruptions, climatic conditions, and disease outbreaks, which will contribute to improving sustainable performance.

The meeting also discussed preparations for the UAE’s participation in the Global Food Security Summit, which will hold its inaugural edition in Abu Dhabi this November, as part of the Abu Dhabi Global Food Week. The summit will focus on national, regional, and international priorities, providing a platform for sharing best practices and innovations in the food security sector. This initiative supports global efforts to eradicate hunger while reinforcing the UAE’s role as a hub for facilitating dialogue, discussion, and initiatives related to global food security.

The meeting of the Emirates Council for Food Security included a tour of Silal’s facility to assess its capabilities in the packaging of agricultural products and its role in supporting national farmers and local farms in this area.

The facility spans 12,000 square metres and is one of the most advanced in the UAE, with a total capacity of 325 tonnes and the capability to produce over 180,000 packages daily. It is equipped with 28 pre-cooling rooms and nine cold storage units, ensuring the highest quality standards. These features enable Silal to excel in this critical sector and fulfil its mandate of providing diverse, high-quality agricultural food products while driving the sector’s potential within and beyond the UAE.

Silal, the owner and operator of the Al Ain packhouse, is committed to supporting farmers through advanced agricultural technologies and clean energy solutions to enhance practices and increase production. Since its establishment in 2020, Silal has made significant progress, providing 26,000 products across 200 brands, and conducting 3,000 distribution operations daily. With a packaging capacity of 20,000 square metres, the company serves 8,000 customers across more than 70 markets. Silal actively promotes agricultural innovation and collaborates with over 900 local farms. It has produced 8 million seedlings using modern technologies and has supported six farmers’ markets.