Manama, Bahrain – In a groundbreaking partnership, Eazy Financial Services “EazyPay”, a leading Bahraini financial institute specialized in Point-of-Sale (POS) and online payment gateway acquiring services, has joined forces with Visa, a global leader in digital payments, to enable Visa Direct, a cutting-edge funds transfer solution for EazyPay’s customer base. This first-of-its-kind collaboration in Bahrain marks the initial deployment of Visa Direct Account Funding Transaction (AFT) solution within the nation, empowering consumers with seamless and secure fund transfers to accounts both within Bahrain and across the globe.

Upon integration of Visa Direct capabilities into EazyPay's service offerings, customers will gain the ability to fund their accounts domestically, encompassing multiple currencies, through Visa's expansive network of local banking partners. This innovative partnership unlocks a world of possibilities for EazyPay customers, with unparalleled ease, speed, and security.

Malak Alsaffar, Visa’s Country Manager – Bahrain commented on the partnership, “At Visa, we are unwavering in our commitment to facilitating domestic and international money movement for individuals and businesses alike. Our partnership with EazyPay signifies the inaugural implementation of our cross-border account funding solution for customers within Bahrain. This groundbreaking digital payment technology streamlines the transfer process from Visa AFT wallets, rendering it faster, simpler, and more secure than ever before."

Nayef Tawfeeq Al Alawi, Founder and CEO – Eazy Financial Services stated, “We are thrilled to partner with Visa. This collaboration presents a significant opportunity to redefine the landscape of global financial inclusion, paving the way for seamless and equitable international money transfers. This aligns perfectly with EazyPay's unwavering commitment to pioneering innovative payment solutions. We believe collaboration is indeed the cornerstone of a thriving financial landscape – fostering innovation, strengthening trust, and unlocking a wider range of opportunities for both institutions and individuals.”

Visa Direct, a testament to Visa's over 60 years of industry expertise, facilitates swift and secure international payments. This unique partnership between EazyPay and Visa is poised to redefine the landscape of money movement by spearheading innovative advancements and expediting the development of novel payment solution.

About Visa Inc.

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at About Visa, visamiddleeast.com/blog and @Visamiddleeast.

About Eazy Financial Services “EazyPay”

Established in 2016, Eazy is licensed & regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain as a Payment Services Provider, Payment Gateway, 5th POS & Online Payment Acquirer in The Kingdom of Bahrain. Eazy is Primarily engaged in digital payment services within the Financial Industry by achieving its main goal towards transacting seamlessly, adopting innovative new trends & latest payment industry solutions that will evolve to the next level of customer experience.