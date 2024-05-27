Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Dubai's highly anticipated 3 Day Super Sale (3DSS) brings the city’s biggest shopping weekend from 31 May to 2 June 2024. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the city’s favourite shopping extravaganza offers residents and visitors incredible savings of up to 90 per cent at over 2,000 participating outlets and 500 top brands.

Shoppers can find unbeatable deals on everything from fashion and beauty to electronics, homeware, and much more. 3DSS is the perfect time for shopping enthusiasts across the city to refresh summer wardrobes, find the perfect gift for loved ones, or get a head-start on Eid shopping.

Exclusive bargains will be on offer across an extensive selection of popular brands including IKEA, Homes R Us, Watsons, FACES, Nine West, Hour Choice, Damas, Swarovski, Tommy Hilfiger, Marks & Spencer, Debenhams, H&M, Lululemon, Sun & Sand Sports, Skechers, Baby Shop, Lego, Samsung, Sharaf DG, and many more.

Adding even more value to the shopping experience, those who spend AED 1,000 or more at Dubai Festival City Mall during 3DSS will receive 10 per cent cashback on a Festival City Mall Gift Card; while BLUE rewards members will receive additional cashback worth 12.5 per cent.

Don’t miss the chance to enjoy amazing savings and unbeatable shopping deals citywide during the 3 Day Super Sale. For more information, visit 3daysupersale.com and follow @StyledByDubai on Instagram.

-Ends-

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai’s retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping and events.

For further information, please contact:

Dubai Economy and Tourism

mediarelations@dubaidet.ae