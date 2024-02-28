Amman, Jordan; Dubai, UAE: The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy launches the 5th Emirates Energy Award 2023-2025 in the Jordanian capital, Amman during a press conference. This award is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, under the theme "Empowering Carbon Neutrality".

The press conference was attended by Her Excellency Engineer Amani Al-Azzam, Secretary General of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan representing His Excellency Dr. Saleh Ali Hamed Al-Kharabsheh, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources. The conference was also attended by His Excellency Counselor Hamad Al Matrooshi, Acting Charge D'Affaires of the UAE Embassy in Jordan, and His Excellency Ahmad Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, and Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee of Emirates Energy Award (EEA), along with a large number of representatives from the energy, environment, private, and academic sectors. Also speaking at the conference were Mr. Taher Diab, Senior Director of Strategy & Planning at Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and Secretary General of Emirates Energy Award, and Ali Al-Suwaidi, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications and Protocol, Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Vice Chairman of the Marketing and Events Committee of Emirates Energy Award (EEA).

Her Excellency Engineer Amani Al-Azzam, stated in her speech on behalf of His Excellency Minister Saleh Ali Hamed Al-Kharabsheh, “We are pleased that Jordan has been selected as the initial station for launching the Emirates Energy Award 2023-2025 in the region. The award aims to shed light on the best practices and pioneering efforts in the fields of energy efficiency, alternative energy, sustainability, and environmental preservation. This highlights the achievements that Jordan has made in the field of alternative energy and energy efficiency, positioning it as one of the leading countries in this field in the Middle East, North Africa region, and globally.

Al-Azzam pointed out, “Jordan has been at the forefront of countries adopting initiatives for energy efficiency and environmental conservation. The country has developed a comprehensive regulatory framework and legislation, along with providing mechanisms for financing and incentives aimed at promoting investment in transitioning to sustainable energy sources and energy efficiency. Today, we cover approximately 27% of our electricity consumption from renewable energy sources, and we aim to increase this percentage to 31% by 2030 according to the Energy Sector Strategy (2020-2030). Additionally, we aim to reduce energy consumption by 9% through improving efficiency of use, and we strive to find suitable solutions to surpass these targets.” Al-Azzam added: "The selection of the Jordanian capital, Amman, by the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy as the first station for the launch of the Emirates Energy Award underscores the depth of the brotherly relations between our two sisterly countries. We take pride in this opportunity and extend our heartfelt appreciation to the organizers of the award for enabling all in Jordan to showcase their achievements. We are proud of Jordan's success in securing multiple awards across all three categories of the Emirates Energy Award in previous years, achieved by various establishments, institutions, and individuals. We are confident that these entities will serve as exemplary models to encourage others to apply for the award in its current cycle."

Her Excellency further urged relevant entities and individuals in the energy sector to apply for the award to contribute to highlighting Jordan's name as a country committed in its pursuit of building a green economy and achieving sustainable development.

In turn, His Excellency Counselor Hamad Al Matrooshi expressed his pride in the launch of this award, coinciding with the announcement by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, extending the "Year of Sustainability" initiative to include the year 2024. This extension aims to build upon the successes achieved in the previous year and raise awareness about the importance of sustainability. He stated that Emirates Energy Award reflects the collective global cooperation towards ensuring a sustainable future for future generations.

His Excellency Counselor Hamad Al Matrooshi also commended the continuous commitment of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to environmental protection and its diligent efforts related to climate action aimed at transitioning towards a low-carbon economy and reducing emissions.

On his part, His Excellency Ahmad Buti Al Muhairbi, Secretary General of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, and Vice Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Emirates Energy Award (EEA), said: “We are delighted to start our regional tour to launch the 5th Emirates Energy Award 2023-2025 from the Jordan’s capital. The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan has continued to pioneer initiatives in energy efficiency and environmental conservation, both locally and regionally. Through its pioneering projects, the Kingdom is diligently working to reduce energy consumption and harness renewable resources and environmentally friendly technology, reflecting its genuine commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency. These efforts align with the goal of the Emirates Energy Award in promoting practices that protect environmental and natural resources.” His Excellency Al Muhairbi further added: “The Emirates Energy Award reaffirms its prominent position as a globally influential platform in promoting sustainable development worldwide, effectively supporting countries' efforts to develop innovative solutions to address urgent challenges related to climate change, which is one of the most pressing challenges at present. The award highlights the best practices and innovative initiatives in the fields of energy and circular economy, with a special focus on renewable and solar energy technologies, as well as energy efficiency, green mobility, and technologies for improving operations and reducing carbon emissions.” During the press conference, Mr. Taher Diab, Secretary-General of the Emirates Energy Award, provided a detailed explanation of the award objectives and its various categories that have made it a leading platform in the field of energy. The award strives to promote the clean energy sector and highlight the best practices and pioneering initiatives in energy efficiency. The impact of the award extends to supporting technological development and innovation in the energy sector, as well as raising awareness about the importance of sustainability and environmental conservation.

The Emirates Energy Award includes 10 categories on key goals including creativity, innovation, energy efficiency, and promoting the use of renewable energy compared to other resources; as well as the economic, social, and environmental impact of energy conservation. The Emirates Energy Award will be granted in the Award’s 10 categories: Energy Efficiency - Public Sector, Energy Efficiency - Private Sector, Large Energy Project, Small Energy Project, Distributed Solar Generation (Large Scale ≥ 500kW), Distributed Solar Generation (Small Scale < 500 kW), Education & Capacity Building, Applied Research & Product Development, and Young Energy Professional.

