Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The most eagerly awaited and valued-packed edition of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2025 officially commences today, with thousands of unbeatable offers, free experiences, and family-friendly entertainment designed to make this a summer well spent for everyone. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the 28th edition of Dubai’s favourite summer festival runs until 31 August with pocket-friendly prices and great value for everyone across unbeatable shopping, jaw-dropping discounts, show-stopping headline concerts and live entertainment, the season’s biggest-ever prizes, world-class gastronomy, and endless family-friendly experiences at every turn.

Bringing a brand-new shopping experience for the first-time ever this year are three specially curated retail seasons - kicking off with Summer Holiday Offers, live now until 17 July. From massive savings of up to 75 per cent across hundreds of brands citywide and exclusive giveaways to surprise pop-ups, dining deals, and incredible entertainment for all ages, this early summer shopping campaign delivers exceptional value to residents and visitors at the very start of the DSS season. Whether planning a staycation, shopping spree, or weekend outing, the shopping season is packed with ways for residents and visitors alike to enjoy more of the city for less. Several more surprises are waiting to be unlocked every single day at citywide attractions, hotels, as well as star-powered performances, thrilling live entertainment, diverse culinary delights, enchanting experiences with everyone’s favourite Modesh and Dana, and so much more.

FREE THINGS TO DO FOR ALL AGES

Families and visitors can enjoy a line-up of free entertainment and activations throughout DSS. The celebrations kick off with a spectacular weekend of family fun, cultural celebrations, and show-stopping entertainment across the city. On Friday, 27 June, Dubai Festival City Mall hosts Japanese dance crew Sabrina and Palestinian-Jordanian pop artist Reina Khoury, while Abri & the Band and singer-songwriter Noel Kharman takes to the stage on Saturday, 28 June. Over at City Centre Mirdif, Syrian vocalist Al Shami and Jordanian indie rock band Jadal perform live on Saturday, 28 June, with roaming entertainers and energetic live acts bringing extra vibrancy to the weekend atmosphere.

DINE OUT FOR LESS

One of the most anticipated events of DSS - Summer Restaurant Week - makes its eagerly awaited return this July, inviting diners across the city to experience some of Dubai’s best-loved restaurants at exceptional value from 4 to 13 July. Exclusive set menus will be available at more than 55 casual dining destinations, with two-course lunches priced at AED 95 and three-course dinners at AED 150. From Emirati comfort food to modern Asian plates, the line-up reflects the diversity that defines dining in Dubai. Bookings are open now, exclusively through OpenTable.

Adding to the incredible gastronomy programme this DSS is the first-ever 10 Dirham Dish from 1 to 31 August, celebrating the richness of the local dining scene by offering dishes at an accessible price point of just AED 10. The full list of participating restaurants will be announced soon.

FAMILY OFFERS

DSS is the best-value time of year to enjoy Dubai’s world-class leisure scene, with exclusive summer offers at more than 100 hotels, 15 top attractions, and 10 spas across the city. Whether planning a weekend escape, a city break with the kids, or meaningful indoor fun, DSS 2025 offers something for every age, interest and budget. Think resident rates, family packages, free upgrades, added extras, and surprise perks designed to help friends, families, children, parents, grandparents, and every extended family member in between relax, recharge, and experience more of Dubai for less.

One of the summer’s most popular value products, the DSS Entertainer returns for 2025 with over 7,500 Buy One Get One Free offers across premium and casual dining, brunches, delivery, attractions, leisure, spas, salons, fitness, and more. Customers can enjoy three months of unlimited access to ENTERTAINER Dubai from the date of purchase, with each participating merchant offering up to three redemptions valid seven days a week. The exclusive DSS edition is available throughout the festival period, giving residents and visitors ample time to explore everything on offer. Top venues confirmed for 2025 include Wild Wadi, Motiongate Dubai, IMG Worlds of Adventure, Shake Shack, STK, Asia Asia, At.mosphere, Black Tap, Real Madrid World, Bounce, Le Pain Quotidien, Café Bateel, and many more across Dubai.

The excitement continues for families with creative and educational summer camps running at cultural institutions across the city. Highlights include Al Jalila Cultural Centre’s “Burst of Imagination” arts programme, heritage and leadership camps at Etihad Museum and Al Shindagha Museum, and archaeology-themed adventures for young explorers. Seasonal camps will also take place at Dubai Municipality’s Children’s City, offering hands-on fun throughout the school holidays.

EPIC BARGAINS AND MALL PROMOTIONS

An epic 9 weeks of unbeatable promotions and exclusive in-store offers kicks off today as part of the summer-long DSS Sales Season, commencing with the exclusive Summer Holiday Offers until 17 July. Shoppers can enjoy discounts of up to 75 per cent at more than 800 brands and over 3,000 stores, along with chances to win incredible prizes through a line-up of exciting mall and retailer campaigns.

Highlights include one million SHARE points at Majid Al Futtaim malls, one million AURA points at all participating brands citywide, AED 10,000 in Tickit points, a brand-new Polestar 4 LRSM car up for grabs at Dubai Festival City Mall, a Soueast S06 SUV from Dubai Outlet Mall, daily cash prizes as part of the Slide Into Summer Surprises activation at Mercato Shopping Mall and Town Centre Jumeirah, the "Shop. Win. Drive" campaign at Dubai Festival Plaza to win one of six brand-new SUVs or be among 20 lucky winners of AED 5,000 cash prizes each, and several more instant wins throughout the city.

Expect surprise deals daily, with limited-time campaigns like The Lucky Receipt promotion, which returns from 27 June to 17 July to crown 210 lucky winners with 10 prizes from 10 brands across 21 days, when spending AED 300 or more at select retailers. Participating brands include Odora, Jawhara, EMAX, Chattels & More, Eros, Sharaf DG, Early Learning Centre, Flormar, Ecity, and The White Company.

Plus, don’t miss the first-ever Interiors Warehouse Sale from 28 June to 5 July at Dubai World Trade Centre, featuring premium furniture and home décor from globally renowned brands including Giorgio Collection, Michael Amini, Theodore Alexander, Fama, and several other campaigns offering unbeatable value on fashion, tech, and luxury favourites - perfect for refreshing wardrobes, restocking essentials, and treating loved ones to something special.

Shoppers can also win the season’s biggest-ever prizes in citywide raffles, including the Dubai Shopping Malls Group DSS Raffle from 27 June to 31 August, which is giving away the keys to nine brand-new cars; the Dubai Gold & Jewellery Group Raffles from 27 June to 30 August, offering 30 gold bars to 30 winners; and the Visa Jewellery Programme from 27 June to 30 August, with 50 winners receiving a share of AED 175,000 in jewellery vouchers. Several more chances to win will be announced in the coming weeks.

Mall shoppers can unlock unique experiences and big rewards at every turn, from Jurassic Café by VOX Cinemas at Mall of The Emirates to Ripe Market Indoor Summer Markets, Summer at City Walk, and Cool Off this Summer at The Beach JBR, plus many more promotions throughout the summer. For football fans, The Messi Experience at Dubai Festival City Mall promises an immersive journey into the world of football until 31 August, packed with interactive games, photo ops, and engaging zones for all ages.

SPECIAL PERFORMANCES IN CITYWIDE MALLS

A dynamic mix of free-to-attend music, dance, and performing arts at all leading citywide malls bring even more incredible ways to thrill and entertain the whole family. With nearly 20 high-energy roaming acts happening every weekend throughout DSS, there’s nonstop action for all ages with dazzling parades, roller skating performers, acrobatic shows, circus acts, folk dancers, and plenty more surprises.

Lastly, everyone’s favourite Dubai characters Modesh and Dana are lighting up the city with special appearances. Families can meet them live at Dubai Festival City Mall on 28 June, City Centre Mirdif on 29 June, and Ibn Battuta Mall on 30 June, with more surprise pop-ups planned at attractions and malls throughout the summer including Dubai Frame, Bluewaters, Dubai Children City, Nakheel Mall, and Mall of the Emirates. From playful city décor to themed giveaways and roaming entertainment, Modesh and Dana bring extra magic to families at DSS each year.

Dubai Summer Surprises 2025 is supported by Key Sponsor Commercial Bank of Dubai and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall, and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Mall of the Emirates), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.

About Dubai Summer Surprises 2025:

Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) 2025 takes over the city for its 28th edition from 27 June to 31 August, showcasing the summer as one of the best value times of the year to experience Dubai. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the most value-packed edition of DSS this year promises a summer well spent for everyone with thousands of offers and things to do for 66 non-stop days. For the first time ever in DSS history, the city's retail sector is anchored around three distinct shopping seasons - Summer Holiday Offers from 27 June to 17 July, Great Dubai Summer Sale from 18 July to 10 August, and Back to School from 11 to 31 August. Each period unlocks exclusive new retail promotions, spectacular mall activations, and life-changing raffles, alongside world-class gastronomy, hospitality, indoor family fun, and a packed events calendar. Bringing together a mix of not-to-be-missed, brand-new experiences and returning festival favourites for every preference and price point, there are endless reasons to stay, play, shop, and celebrate an exciting summer season together. DSS 2025 truly delivers unforgettable moments for everyone, whether families, friends, couples, residents, or visitors.

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment:

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai’s retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping and events.