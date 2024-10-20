Winners to be announced at the 18th Dubai International Food Safety Conference.

The evaluation process involved over 392 working days, completed by an expert team.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Municipality has received over 400 applications for its pioneering Food Elite Programme. This recognition programme is the first government-led initiative to honour food establishments for their innovative approaches to sustainability and social responsibility. Unlike traditional recognition programmes, Food Elite is the first launched by a regulator to recognise excellence in food safety. The winning establishments will be recognised during the 18th Dubai International Food Safety Conference, which will be held under the theme ‘Future Foresight in Food Safety’ from 21 to 23 October at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Sultan Al Tahir, Director of the Food Safety Department at Dubai Municipality, highlighted the unique nature of the programme, explaining: “The Food Elite Programme is a breakthrough for government recognition in the food sector. While private organisations often offer awards, this programme marks the first time a regulatory body is providing such recognition — regulators usually issue penalties, not recognition. This programme demonstrates Dubai Municipality's commitment to building a sustainable food system and encouraging excellence across food safety, sustainability, nutrition, and social responsibility, elevating the quality of life in Dubai.”

Al Tahir added: “This initiative also aligns with the objectives of the National Food Security Strategy 2051 and the Dubai Food Security Strategy. It reflects our dedication to ensuring the safety and sustainability of food processes according to the highest international standards while reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global trade hub.”

The recognition is divided into three categories:

Category 1: Top three stand alone and formal dine-in restaurants.

Category 2: Top three hotel-affiliated dine-in restaurants.

Category 3: Top three Quick Service food outlets and cafeterias.

Since the programme's launch, it has moved through several phases, including application submissions, desk-based evaluations, interviews, and site visits. Thirty nominees have been shortlisted, and the final selections will be made by an independent jury, recognising three winners in each category. The evaluation process was led by a team of 10 independent experts with international experience, who spent more than 3,100 hours (equivalent to 392 working days) completing the assessments. The results will be announced during the upcoming conference.

