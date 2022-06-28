A new milestone in the project’s development

Dubai: Dubai Municipality has announced the installation of a generator at the Dubai Waste Management Centre, the world’s largest waste-to-energy project, marking the beginning of preparations for the initial operational stage in 2023. This step is a new milestone in the project’s development with the generator playing an important role in producing power.

Following the installation of the steam turbine, Dubai Municipality took the decision of installing this generator to promote power sustainability at the Dubai Waste Management Centre. This project reports a production capacity reaching 200-Megawatt hours (MWh), which is reliant on the steam turbine. This turbine enables the generator’s operation, which is followed by conversion of rotational energy into electricity. The power output from this is transmitted to the feeding station by a 132-kilovolt cable network.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “The step to install the generator was taken as a preparation process for the initial operational stage of 2023 at the Dubai Waste Management Centre. This is the largest waste-to-energy project in the world. It is projected to have a high capacity of clean energy generation by 2023 and the site will be fully operational by 2024.”

The Dubai Waste Management Centre combines eco-friendly waste processing with clean and renewable energy generation by efficient operational processes using recycled water from the treatment plant in Warsan. Approximately 1.9 million tons of waste per year will be treated at this project, which will have the capacity to provide power to over 135,000 households.

