Dubai, United Arab Emirates: In alignment with UAE Innovation Month (UAE Innovates 2025), Dubai Municipality organised the first Innovation Forum, bringing together leaders from government, academia, and the private sector to celebrate groundbreaking ideas and creative solutions. The forum provided a platform to highlight pioneering projects, encourage knowledge exchange, and strengthen Dubai’s position as a global leader in innovation and future foresight.

The forum aligns with the objectives of UAE Innovates 2025, which aims to promote community engagement in innovation, foster creative thinking, and develop solutions that drive positive change. The event also supports the UAE’s vision to be among the world’s most innovative and technologically advanced nations.

Fostering a culture of innovation

Engineer Ahmed Al Bedawawi, Acting Director of Excellence and Knowledge Department at Dubai Municipality, highlighted the importance of recognising innovators and advancing Dubai’s leadership in global innovation indicators: "Through the first Dubai Municipality Innovation Forum, we celebrate the creators, innovators, and young talents whose contributions enhance vital sectors and create lasting impact. Their intellectual and practical efforts drive innovation, creativity, and excellence, shaping the future of our society. The forum also provided an opportunity to honour our government and academic partners, as well as success stories and intellectual property holders who continue to push the boundaries of innovation."

Key discussions on AI, digital transformation, and future governance

The forum featured dialogue sessions covering four key themes, including the role of foresight and artificial intelligence in promoting government innovation, the importance of urban planning in the era of digital transformation, future trends in regulatory control and inspection, and the latest practices and modern technologies in enhancing governance and oversight. The discussions included contributions from sixteen speakers representing Dubai Municipality, industry experts, and academics from both the public and private sectors.

In addition, Dubai Municipality’s role in building a sustainable future for the emirate was also discussed, reinforcing innovation-driven governance and smart city initiatives.

Recognising outstanding contributions to innovation

Dubai Municipality honoured key participants from academic and private sector entities, recognising their contributions to 15 innovative exhibition projects. The forum also celebrated the winners of the Institutional Research Award, acknowledging research efforts that support scientific advancement and technological development.

Additionally, the first Hackathon Competition winners were recognised for their innovative community-driven solutions that leverage artificial intelligence, emerging technologies, and digital transformation. The winning projects included:

(DDD Project): A solution that enhances the building permit system using artificial intelligence, reducing processing time and administrative tasks.

(BLUESHIFT Project): A smart water management initiative utilising the Internet of Things (IoT) to recycle water from sewage treatment plants efficiently.

(DigiDest Project): A project focused on customer behaviour transformation, encouraging the adoption of smart digital channels to improve service efficiency and reduce costs.

As part of its commitment to empowering young innovators, Dubai Municipality also awarded the GeoHub Award to university students, entrepreneurs, and startups integrating geospatial technology, data science, and digital tools into their projects. This initiative reinforces Dubai’s vision of becoming a leader in digital innovation, knowledge-driven economies, and sustainable technological development.

Driving innovation for a knowledge-based future

The UAE Innovation Month remains a pivotal national initiative, reflecting the UAE’s long-term vision of designing and shaping the future through innovation. By supporting creative thinking, sustainable investment in human capital, and advanced research, Dubai Municipality continues to foster a progressive and knowledge-based society that leverages technology for sustainable development.