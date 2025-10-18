Agreement includes training and capacity building for municipal employees, valid until October 2026.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Municipality has announced a new collaboration with Microsoft to enhance citizen services and strengthen cybersecurity across its operations. The collaboration leverages Microsoft’s advanced cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to accelerate digital transformation and reinforce Dubai’s position as a global leader in smart city governance.

As part of the initiative, Dubai Municipality will implement Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform, enabling faster access to services through unified case management and real-time scheduling. This will ensure that residents and businesses benefit from more transparent, efficient, and responsive municipal services.

Mohammed Al Mheiri, Director of the Digital Transformation Department at Dubai Municipality, said: “Through this collaboration, we are committed to enhancing service delivery and ensuring that our operations remain responsive to the needs of our community. By utilising data-driven insights and advanced technologies, we aim to create a smarter, more empathetic government that prioritises the well-being of our residents.”

Building on this, Dubai Municipality is accelerating its digital transformation for both citizens and employees by harnessing the capabilities of Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform. These technologies unify case management and real-time scheduling, ensuring residents access services faster and with greater transparency. Employees are empowered through mobile tools and low-code applications to automate tasks and introduce solutions quickly, fostering a workplace culture that values innovation and responsiveness.

For citizens, this translates into safer, more reliable municipal services, from traffic systems and utilities to data protection and emergency response, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global leader in smart, people-centred governance.

The collaboration also includes the consolidation of cybersecurity operations using Microsoft Defender XDR and Microsoft Sentinel. This unified platform will enhance threat detection and response capabilities, safeguarding critical municipal infrastructure and public services from potential cyber threats.

Amr Kamel, General Manager, Microsoft UAE said: At Microsoft, we believe that technology should serve people first. Our collaboration with Dubai Municipality is about empowering the community—making everyday services more accessible, reliable, and secure for every resident. By unifying cloud, AI, and advanced cybersecurity, we’re helping to protect the city’s vital services and data, ensuring that Dubai remains a safe, innovative, and thriving place for all. We are proud to support Dubai’s vision for a resilient, people-centered future.”

The agreement also covers capacity building and technical training for municipal employees, equipping them with the skills needed to utilise the latest technologies effectively. The agreement remains in effect until October 2026, with plans to explore additional use cases that enhance public services through innovation and technology.

