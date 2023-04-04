Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum

We are guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to strengthen the marine transport sector in the emirate of Dubai.

We stand on the cusp of a new era for the maritime sector in Dubai, where the focus will be on strengthening partnership and advancing towards new horizons.

Partnership between the public and private sectors is a fundamental pillar in achieving the sustainability of the maritime transport ecosystem in the emirate.

Flexibility and proactive preparation are important traits that allow us to take advantage of rapid developments and turn them into promising opportunities that serve our future vision.

We invite all of our partners to actively contribute to the program with their solutions and opinions.

Enhancing transparency and developing operations across the maritime sector is our top priority.

United Arab Emirates, Dubai: The Dubai Maritime Authority (DMA) at the Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation, the regulator of the shipping and maritime sector in Dubai, announced the launch of the program, designed to strengthen partnerships across the maritime sector in the emirate, and engage decision-makers from maritime transport companies in the DMA’s efforts and initiatives to enhance the sector’s contribution to the local economy.

The program was launched during an interactive meeting organized by DMA at Al Habtoor Hotel in the presence of over 100 senior managers and decision makers representing international, regional, and local organizations contribution to Dubai’s rich shipping and maritime sector, along with senior DMA officials.

“The program creates a regular platform for periodic engagement with representatives of maritime companies to discuss the market realities with the goal of enhancing the efficiency of operations, promoting transparency, facilitating and standardizing procedures, maximizing opportunities, strengthening investments and enhancing the maritime industry’s contribution to Dubai’s economy.

In his opening remarks at the event, Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, Executive Director of the Dubai Maritime Authority, said: “Today, we are on the cusp of new phase in enhancing the navigation and marine transport sector in Dubai, defined by the recent legislative decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, with Law No. (3) of 2023. And in line with this Law, we sought to launch the program, which embodies the importance of public-private partnership as a springboard for growth, innovation, and prosperity.”

“We are confident that partnerships generate momentum for our efforts to develop the maritime sector in Dubai and strengthen the emirate’s position as a global centre for navigation and maritime transport, a strategic hub connecting the markets of the region and the world, and a destination of choice for foreign direct investment,” he added.

The program provides a framework for the exchange of ideas and insight,” Sheikh Saeed explained. “It is a vehicle for discussing concerns with our partners at all times, and reflects the DMA’s commitment to developing the sector by involving all stakeholders in the decision-making process, shaping a shared vision based on the key pillars of transparency, consolidation of procedures, and enhancing operational efficiency in line with global best practices in the field.”

The meeting offered a platform for decision makers from maritime transport companies to express their opinions and set out their vision for the future of the sector through a series of panel discussions with DMA representatives and decision makers. At the end of the meeting, attendees answered a questionnaire about the reality of working in the maritime sector and its performance in the emirate.

Engagement with the sector will accelerate over the coming months, with a series of periodic workshops with experts from various maritime companies in the emirate already planned, along with a series of meetings that aim to strengthen existing partnerships between the government and private sectors, while offering continuous support the sector in an effort to further advance the comprehensive economic development in the emirate.

