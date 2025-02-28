Female investors represent 34% of the total real estate investors, with 50,979 investments valued at AED 118 billion.

Emirati women hold over 33,900 investments and contribute to 25% of Dubai’s total real estate brokerage transactions.

Dubai, UAE: As part of its ongoing efforts to empower women in the real estate sector, Dubai Land Department (DLD) organised the ‘She Pioneers’ event, celebrating women’s outstanding achievements while reinforcing their key role in driving sustainable growth and increasing female investment in the real estate market.

The event was attended by Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Hamdan Al Maktoum, Sheikha Shamsa bint Hasher Al Maktoum, Her Excellency Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai, and Majida Ali Rashid, CEO of the Real Estate Development Sector at Dubai Land Department, along with a number of officials, businesswomen, and female employees of the department.

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Hamdan Al Maktoum commended Dubai Land Department for organising this distinguished event, which underscores its commitment to empowering women and enhancing their role across various sectors, particularly in real estate, highlighting that the event reflects the determination and ambition of Emirati women while showcasing their remarkable achievements. She also expressed her gratitude to the officials and pioneering women in attendance, recognising their contributions and encouraging them to continue their dedicated efforts to advance women’s roles and drive them toward greater excellence and success.

During her speech at the event, held under the theme ‘She Inspires,’ Her Excellency Hessa bint Issa Buhumaid stated: “I am proud to participate in this event, which aims to create an important platform to highlight the role of women in the real estate sector and empower the next generation of female leaders in this field. Today, women are playing a pivotal role in this vital sector, with many pioneering figures emerging in real estate investment, innovation in project design, and leadership in major real estate companies.”

She added: “Let us work together to encourage women to play a pivotal role in this dynamic sector, where they contribute to creating new economic opportunities and positively impact the journey of sustainable development. Today, Women in the UAE can be inspiring leaders, driving creativity and change, and playing a vital role in shaping the bright future of this sector.”

In her opening speech, delivered under the theme ‘She Achieves,’ Majida Ali Rashid emphasised the pivotal role of women in the real estate sector, highlighting that they are no longer just investors or specialists but a driving force contributing to the sector’s growth and development.

She stated: “Female investors now account for 34% of total real estate investors, with 50,979 transactions valued at AED 118 billion. Emirati women alone hold over 33,900 investments and contribute to 25% of Dubai’s total real estate brokerage transactions. This reflects their confidence in securing successful and sustainable investments and their ability to make strategic investment decisions.”

She further highlighted that the number of female investors’ nationalities in Dubai’s real estate sector has increased from 193 in 2023 to 200 in 2024, reaffirming Dubai’s position as a preferred investment destination for women from around the world.

Majida also stressed that Dubai Land Department remains committed to enhancing women’s presence and influence in the sector through supportive initiatives and incentive-driven policies, ensuring their active and sustainable role in real estate development.

The event witnessed several key recommendations, foremost among them being the launch of the comprehensive and continuous ‘She Pioneers’ programme, which includes multiple initiatives such as the ‘Women in Real Estate Charter’; this initiative aims to enhance women’s roles and expand their opportunities in the market.

As part of this effort, Dubai Land Department has adopted principles and supportive regulations to empower female investors and real estate brokers. These measures include strengthening women’s representation in leadership positions within real estate companies, offering flexible investment packages to encourage female investment, providing competitive commission rates, and implementing training programs to support female brokers. Additionally, the initiative focuses on creating a flexible work environment, launching media campaigns, and offering free consultations to empower women to make well-informed investment decisions.

Among these programmes is also the ‘Real Estate Women’s Club,’ which provides a distinguished networking platform that brings together leaders and experts in the field to share knowledge and create opportunities.

The ‘Women Of Wealth’ will also bring together a select group of pioneering women in real estate investment and development. This leading digital platform aims to empower women in the real estate sector by promoting a holistic concept of wealth that goes beyond financial assets to include knowledge, social, and economic wealth.

The platform offers a supportive environment that connects ambitious and pioneering women in the real estate sector, helping them build expertise, expand professional networks, and enhance their investment and management skills, ultimately enabling financial independence and economic sustainability.

The event also featured a panel discussion titled ‘She Leads,’ where a distinguished group of women in the real estate sector participated. They discussed women’s roles in leadership, investment, and digital transformation, as well as the challenges they face and ways to enhance inclusivity in the market.

Additionally, the event included a session titled ‘She Innovates,’ which showcased inspiring presentations of success stories from women who have made a significant impact in the real estate sector.

The event concluded with an honour ceremony recognising leading women in the real estate sector, including a group of female investors, real estate brokers, influential figures, and the event’s supporting sponsors.

Through this initiative, Dubai Land Department continues its commitment to empowering women and enhancing their participation in the real estate sector, aligning with the UAE leadership’s vision of supporting women as a fundamental pillar of economic development.