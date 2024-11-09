Sharjah, UAE: In line with its commitment to advancing legal and judicial knowledge and fostering community awareness, Dubai Judicial Institute (DJI) participated in the 43rd Sharjah International Book Fair 2024. This year’s fair, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, runs from November 6 to 17 at the Sharjah Expo Center and carries the inspiring theme "It Starts with a Book."

DJI’s stand, located at Booth P7 in Hall 3 and themed "Empowerment Starts with Books," showcases a diverse collection of its latest publications. This includes a comprehensive series on UAE legislation and laws, along with pioneering legal and judicial studies and research. The collection features award-winning books from the first edition of the Future Research Competition, aimed at supporting legal thought and enhancing a deep understanding across various segments of society.

This participation aligns with the DJI's commitment to achieving its strategic goals toward judicial excellence, empowering legal and judicial professionals, and strengthening the foundations of justice and legal knowledge. Through this international cultural event, the Institute presents its latest legal publications to judiciary members, experts, and the broader community, capitalising on the significant opportunities the fair offers to encourage legal dialogue and build a society rooted in legal awareness.

This participation embodies the strategic vision of the Dubai Judicial Institute, which seeks to enhance the global competitiveness of Dubai's judicial system and advance legal publishing services. These efforts contribute to achieving the Institute’s developmental objectives and support the journey of legal empowerment.