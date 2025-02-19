Dubai - As part of the UAE Innovation Month and under the theme "Impactful Innovations for the Future", Dubai Customs is set to host a spectacular array of events and activities that solidify Dubai's position as a global hub for innovation and innovators. This grand showcase is part of "UAE Innovates 2025", the nation's largest celebration of innovation across the United Arab Emirates.

Pioneering events on the horizon

Dubai Customs has curated an impressive lineup of events that promise to elevate the culture of innovation in government work and reinforce Dubai's leading status as a global center for innovation:

1. "The Future and Impactful Innovations" Forum: A platform to envision the future of customs work and explore how cutting-edge innovations will shape the transformations in customs operations and trade.

2. "IT Hackathon": In collaboration with Zayed University, this event aims to create advanced digital solutions and services to tackle challenges in the customs sector, with participation from postgraduate students.

3. "Student Hackathon": An initiative by the IPR Department in partnership with Zayed Educational Complex.

4. Lectures and Workshops: Featuring speakers from within and outside the UAE, these sessions will be attended by client representatives from business sectors and strategic partners. The goal is to foresee the future of customs work in alignment with Dubai's vision and its D33 economic agenda.

Fostering a culture of innovation

Ahmed Abdul Salam Kazim, Director of Strategy and Corporate Excellence Department, emphasized, "UAE Innovates reflects the wise leadership's paramount importance placed on innovation and its role in achieving successes and accomplishments in both public and private sectors. Innovation has become one of the foundations of the UAE's excellence and leadership."

He added that Dubai Customs is keen on implementing Dubai Government's vision by establishing a culture of innovation in government work to achieve excellence in services, support ease of doing business, and enhance Dubai's global competitiveness as a world capital for business and investment, a pivotal center in global trade, and an incubator for innovation and innovators.

A Future-forward approach

Khalid Al Zarooni, Head of Innovation Center and Future Foresight Team Leader at Dubai Customs, said, "Building on our efforts to promote innovation and pioneer innovative customs services, Dubai Customs is consistently keen to participate in the UAE Innovation Month by organising diverse events targeting partners, customers, employees, the public, and students."

He revealed that this year's program for "UAE Innovates 2025" aims to spread the culture of innovation and transition the innovations they develop to a new stage that keeps pace with the global shift towards modern technology and artificial intelligence techniques.

The "Future and Impactful Innovations" forum will honor graduates of Dubai Customs Future Ambassadors. The "Student Hackathon" will involve students from Zayed Educational Complex in creating advanced solutions using AI technologies to address challenges faced by intellectual property rights protection and trademark owners.

Additionally, weekly lectures on innovation and the future will feature speakers from inside and outside the UAE, along with weekly competitions offering cash prizes.

Al Zarooni concluded by noting that the UAE Innovation Month has become a stimulating opportunity for innovation and development for all components of society and government departments, which seek through this annual event to highlight their continuous efforts in innovation and development.