Dubai: Dubai Customs received the prestigious (Honorary Fellowship) award from IdeasUK, making it the first Arab and global institution outside the UK to receive such recognition since the organization's inception in 1987. The accolade was presented to Hussain Al Fardan, Senior Manager of Innovation Center within the Strategy and Corporate Excellence Department, during the concluding event of IdeasUK conference held on November 9, 2023. Andy Pedos, the organization's founder, and Stuart Lewis, its CEO, bestowed the award.

Furthermore, Dubai Customs received special commendations from both governmental and private entities partaking in the conference for its substantial contributions to the IdeasUK's institutional innovation system over the past fourteen years.

14th Platinum Ranking

The government department secured the top spot by achieving the 14th consecutive Platinum Ranking, among participants from outside the United Kingdom. This highest ranking, scoring a perfect 100%, has been consistently attained for fourteen consecutive years. The Dubai Customs delegation, comprising individuals such as Eng. Adel Al Suweidi, Director of Technical support Department and Khaled Al Muazin, Senior Inspection Manager, Passenger Operations Department-Airport Terminal 2, received the accreditation during the conference. The team also included Hussein Al Fardan, and Khaled Al Zarouni from the Innovation Center.

Smart Bag idea wins top place

Dubai Customs earned the top award for Innovation of the Year 2023, recognizing the creation of the 'Smart Bag’ for protecting travelers’ valuables in Dubai Airports' by the Passenger Operations Department team. This achievement was followed by a second-place award in the Innovation category for the creation of the 'Giant Inspection Device for Large Vehicles' by the Technical Support Department team.

During the conference, the Dubai Customs delegation, led by Hussein Al Fardan, took part in a dialogue session with accreditation experts from inside and outside the United Kingdom. The session highlighted Dubai Customs' success story in achieving the first Platinum Ranking in 2010 and sustaining this accomplishment. Discussions centered on the department's innovation strategy, and a presentation by Khaled Al Zarouni from the Innovation Center discussed motivating and empowering employees and clients through key criteria set by the Center. These criteria aim to continuously achieve new milestones in customs work, emphasizing the importance of innovation for all and involving stakeholders in the innovation process.

H.E. Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, expressed that the recognition signifies the ongoing success of the government department in consistently innovating. This achievement solidifies its global leadership in customs innovation, aligning with the wise directives of the leadership and the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. The goal is to establish the UAE's excellence across various fields. Musabih emphasized that this accomplishment is the outcome of persistent efforts to equip department employees with the necessary capabilities for excellence and to garner both local and international awards for creativity and innovation.

Furthermore, Musabih highlighted that these new awards contribute to Dubai Customs' already impressive record of accolades for ideas and innovation on local, regional, and international levels. This serves as motivation to intensify efforts in the continuous development of customs operations within the country. These contributions become integral to the department's operations, reinforcing its commitment to streamlining trade and safeguarding society.

Dr. Abdullah Busnad, Executive Director of Customs Inspection Division at Dubai Customs, emphasized the commitment to encouraging innovations that contribute to advancing customs inspection. This commitment is based on the practical experience gained by employees and inspectors at customs centers, bolstering the government department's track record in innovation through consistent awards won by our teams in customs administrations. Support will be extended to employees' achievements and innovations in upcoming stages to align efficiently with the UAE's overall development efforts.

Ahmed Abdul Salam Kazim, Director of Strategy and Corporate Excellence Department, highlighted the fundamental priority of innovation in Dubai Customs' efforts to enhance customs operations. The department is steadfast in supporting capabilities continuously to achieve optimal results and secure major international awards for novel ideas and innovations. This dedication stems from applying global best practices in innovation, with active participation in conferences organized by international organizations focused on idea awards.

Hussain Al Fardan, the Senior Manager of the Innovation Center, emphasized the importance of continuous leadership team oversight at Dubai Customs. He pointed to the success stories of Dubai Customs in innovation as evidence of this significance. The oversight, spanning various stages of the development process for new ideas and innovations, ultimately leads to their practical implementation. The overarching goal is to attain noteworthy milestones and receive prestigious innovation awards on a global scale.