Dubai, UAE: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) is presenting cultural and artistic performances inspired by the local heritage, in all its assets, to celebrate the 51st UAE National Day from 2 to 4 December, to emphasise the ‘Spirit of the Union’.

The series of celebrations will take place at Etihad Museum, Al Fahidi Historical Neighborhood, Al Shindagha Museum and Hatta Heritage Village. Through these, the Authority sheds light on the local heritage and culture, and presents a picture of Dubai’s community, its customs and traditions, and the creations of the people of the country. The celebrations are in line with its commitment to cement Dubai’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity and a thriving hub for talent.

Etihad Museum activities are inspired by the UAE flag, and will open its doors to the public, so that they can step into the moment of the Declaration of the Union signing 51 years ago. There will be band performances, and the Emirates Youth Symphony Orchestra, and well as the chance to participate in workshops based around the Second of December and the Emirati passport. Museum visitors will also be offered guided tours, in which they will learn about the details of Etihad Museum, its collections, and its historical importance.

Traditional character

Al Shindagha Museum will bring family members together to encounter the rich heritage of the UAE. These will begin with the ‘Dubai Creek: The Birth of the City’ house and the Perfume House, to meet with the pearl merchant and the traditional healer, and participate in the ‘paper city’ activity at Al Shindagha Museum visitor centre. Al Shindagha Museum will open its outdoor courtyards to visitors to witness traditional crafts such as Al Sadu, Al Talli, metal embossing, Al Khoos weaving, and Burqa making, in addition to live demonstrations on Gargour making.

Traditional food experiences will also be showcased, providing visitors with the opportunity to taste the range of flavours of Emirati cuisine, and learn the customs of serving coffee in the UAE.

Folk dances

Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood will be buzzing with the rhythms of the Dubai Police Military Music Band, who will be performing in the neighbourhood’s alleyways. Visitors will witness folk dances and performances, as well as a variety of activities presented by the Bait Al Khanyar Museum Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Centre for Cultural Understanding, Al Fahidi Arts & Cultural Center and Al Khayma Heritage Restaurant.

At Hatta Heritage Village, Dubai Culture presents a variety of experiences focused on traditional performances, in addition to local traditional food.

The 51st National Day events start at Etihad Museum and Al Shindagha Museum at 10 a.m. until 8 p.m., while the activities in Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood commence at 9 a.m, and Hatta Heritage Village at 3 p.m.

