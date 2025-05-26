Dubai, UAE: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Economy to collaborate on enhancing the nation’s intellectual property (IP) framework, an essential pillar for sustainable development and vital for boosting the impact of the cultural and creative industries.

This agreement underscores both entities' shared commitment to expanding public awareness of IP’s significance, its role in driving innovation and creativity, and the need to safeguard and protect it as a key contributor to the country’s knowledge economy.

Under the MoU, both parties will work together to host specialised training workshops, seminars, panel discussions, conferences, and forums. They will also participate in annual programmes and initiatives related to IP, share best practices, distribute publications, briefs, and periodicals, and advance the dissemination of research through their respective platforms, all in support of a robust and protected ownership rights ecosystem.

Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, affirmed that the UAE has a dynamic landscape that has attracted entrepreneurs and creatives, positively impacting its economic growth. She said: “At Dubai Culture, we are committed to creating an enabling environment that preserves IP for talent across literary, academic, and artistic fields. In recent years, the UAE has strengthened its legislative and legal frameworks on these protections in various sectors, fueling the advancement of research, fostering a culture of innovation, and encouraging investment in the knowledge economy. This, in turn, has opened up opportunities to attract numerous projects from around the world. Our partnership with the Ministry of Economy reflects a pledge to foster collaborative exchange of insights and expertise among local and federal government entities.”