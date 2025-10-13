Growing role of artificial intelligence and digital platforms in unlocking growth opportunities for businesses in the spotlight

H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah:

The Dubai Founders HQ supports the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) by enabling 30 startups to become unicorns and helping 400 small and medium-sized enterprises expand globally.

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy supported the establishment and expansion of more than 1,200 digital startups during 2024.

The Business in Dubai platform streamlines setup procedures and paves the way for entrepreneurs to successfully launch and scale their ventures.

Dubai, UAE – As part of GITEX Global 2025, the world’s largest technology event, Dubai Chambers has highlighted the vital role of digital transformation in expanding cross-border business opportunities and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading global capital of the digital economy.

During his keynote address at the event’s Power Session summit, His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, emphasised the growing role of artificial intelligence and digital platforms in accelerating economic growth and creating impactful opportunities for companies of all sizes.

His Excellency stated that the rapid pace of technological development is driving a fundamental transformation in global trade, making it faster, smarter, and more efficient. He further explained that digital transformation unlocks equal opportunities for startups and small businesses by lowering market entry costs and facilitating access to customers and supply chains worldwide.

H.E. Lootah also highlighted the remarkable success achieved by Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which supported the establishment and expansion of more than 1,200 digital startups during 2024, marking year-on-year growth of 120%. His Excellency pointed out that initiatives such as the Business in Dubai platform help streamline setup procedures and pave the way for entrepreneurs to successfully launch and scale their ventures.

His Excellency highlighted the ambitious economic goals designed to consolidate Dubai’s global leadership, noting the vital role played by the recently launched Dubai Founders HQ in advancing the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

H.E. Lootah stated: “The Dubai Founders HQ is a first-of-its-kind initiative that combines a physical campus with a fully integrated digital platform, connecting entrepreneurs, investors, and ecosystem partners to drive collaboration, innovation, and growth. By providing founders with unmatched resources to launch, scale, and succeed, the Dubai Founders HQ will play a key role in advancing D33’s objectives, including scaling 30 unicorns and helping 400 SMEs scale by 2033.”

His Excellency also affirmed that Dubai’s clear vision, advanced digital infrastructure, and pro-business policies have created a thriving environment for innovation and entrepreneurship. He called for continued collaboration to build a smarter, more connected world where technology flourishes, integrates seamlessly, and empowers entrepreneurs across the globe to expand their businesses horizons and achieve sustainable growth.

About Dubai Chambers:

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, delivering innovative value-added services, and unlocking access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers.

