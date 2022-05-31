Buamim: This partnership supports Dubai Chambers’ strategy and ongoing efforts to attract international companies to Dubai and ensure a favourable business environment in the emirate.

Farah Antonios: This agreement lays the foundation for a strong and long-lasting partnership with Dubai

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chambers recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Citi UAE to enhance cooperation and coordination to serve common goals, boost competitiveness of the business community and facilitate public-private partnerships that drive sustainable economic growth.

The memorandum was signed by H.E. Hamad Buamim, President & CEO of Dubai Chambers and Elissar Farah Antonios, CEO of Citi UAE and Head of Middle East and North Africa, in the presence of representatives from both entities.

Under the terms of the strategic agreement, Dubai Chambers and CitiUAE will collaborate on joint events and initiatives that support common goals, attract companies to the UAE and provide new banking services, products and financial solutions to the private sector.

H.E. Buamim described the agreement as an important development that would raise the standard of banking services and solutions that enable business growth, which would ultimately create a more conducive and competitive business environment.

He noted that the partnership supports Dubai Chambers’ strategy and ongoing to attract multinational companies to Dubai and ensure a favourable business environment in the emirate, adding that banking is among the top sectors that attract the most foreign direct investment and a key sector that will support the emirate’s new economic vision.

For her part, Elissar Farah Antonios, CEO of Citi UAE and MENA Cluster Head said that this strategic partnership is an opportunity to further promote Dubai as an investment destination and a hub for multinational companies. It falls within Citi’s commitment to UAE’s transformation into a global economic powerhouse and our support of Dubai’s attractiveness and forward-thinking vision.

About Dubai Chambers:

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, providing innovative value-added services and access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely, Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under Dubai Chambers. For more information, please visit us on: www.dubaichambers.com

