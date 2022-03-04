Dubai, UAE: Dubai Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a delegation from Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture at its headquarters, where it shared best international practices adopted in the field of digital services, membership and smart transformation.

The delegation, headed by Paul Faraj Koyi, President of Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture; and Abdul Mwilima, Chairman of Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture – Kigoma Region; was received by Atiq Juma Nasib, Senior Vice President for Commercial Services at Dubai Chamber of Commerce; and Abdulla Al Theeb, Director of Membership and Documentation at Dubai Chamber.

Welcoming the visiting delegation, Nasib said that the economic relations between the business communities in Dubai and Tanzania are solid and historical, stressing the Dubai Chamber of Commerce's keenness to exchange experiences, knowledge and best practices with various chambers of commerce worldwide to serve common goals.

“Dubai Chamber of Commerce has succeeded in ensuring business continuity and enhancing its competitiveness as a result of its successful investment in developing a modern digital infrastructure that helped the Chamber's members obtain all services electronically. The Chamber has succeeded in the smart transformation of 100% of its core services, which has positively reflected on the business community in Dubai, and the happiness of its customers,” he said.

Following the meeting, the delegations toured Dubai Chamber of Commerce’s premises and learned about the features and facilities of its environmentally-friendly building, as well as the operations of its Membership and Documentation Services Department.

Currently, Dubai Chamber of Commerce provides 50 smart services to Dubai’s business community through its website and mobile applications. These services cover everything from certificates of origin, attestation, ATA Carnets and credit reports, economic research, market intelligence, policy advocacy, business mentorship, business matching, mediation, to training, seminars and workshops related to e-commerce, startups, sustainability, CSR, legal matters and international expansion.



