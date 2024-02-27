Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer: “We are working to enhance cooperation between the public and private sectors and various stakeholders to achieve the goals of clean energy strategies and advance the energy transition.”

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah: “The Dubai Renewable Energy Business Group creates a valuable platform for cooperation and knowledge sharing that enables the private sector to leverage opportunities to accelerate the energy transition and build a more sustainable future.”

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has successfully organised a meeting between Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and the Dubai Renewable Energy Business Group to explore opportunities to strengthen collaboration.

The meeting comes as part of the chamber’s efforts to nurture partnerships between the public and private sectors across various industries and consolidate Dubai's position as a leading global hub for business, investment, and sustainability.

Participants in the discussion included Waleed Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA; Maha Al Gergawi, Vice President of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers; Lukesh Verma, Chairman of the Dubai Renewable Energy Business Group.

The session provided an overview of the goals and activities of the Business Groups operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chamber of Commerce, as well as their key role in driving economic growth and enhancing public-private sector partnerships. Attendees learned more about the Dubai Renewable Energy Business Group’s contribution to enhancing sustainability efforts among private sector businesses and accelerating the transition towards clean energy by promoting the adoption of renewable energy technologies in Dubai.

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD&CEO of DEWA said: “We strive to enhance cooperation between the public and private sectors and various stakeholders to achieve the ambitious clean energy goals outlined in Dubai's strategies including the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, which aim to generate 100% of Dubai’s total energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. Through initiatives and leading projects such as the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the Hatta hydroelectric plant, the Green Hydrogen Plant and others, we are actively working towards realising a sustainable future for Dubai. Our partnership with the Dubai Renewable Energy Business Group further strengthens our collective efforts in advancing the adoption of renewable energy technologies and driving the energy transition forward.”

His Excellency Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, commented: “Today’s meeting comes as part of our ongoing efforts to foster connections between government entities and key industry stakeholders to advance the sustainability agenda. We remain committed to building on the success of the COP28 climate summit to strengthen the emirate’s position as a leading global hub for the green economy. The Dubai Renewable Energy Business Group creates a valuable platform for cooperation and knowledge sharing that enables the private sector to leverage opportunities to accelerate the energy transition and build a more sustainable future.”

The meeting highlighted initiatives including the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050. Participants also learned more about DEWA's most prominent projects aimed at accelerating the adoption of clean and renewable energies.

Business Groups are among the main pillars of development in Dubai’s dynamic business environment and promote public-private partnerships, as well as represent and protect the interests of specific business sectors. The groups play a vital role in shaping policies through legislative recommendations aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of the sectors represented and contributing to their sustainable success.

