Khalid AlJarwan: “We are committed to providing comprehensive services to the business community with streamlined and efficient procedures that contribute to the growth and competitiveness of the private sector.”

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has announced that it attested 23,752 documents during 2024, recording robust growth of 11.3% over the previous year’s total.

The chamber provides three main attestation sub-services including Verify Signature, True Copy, and Authentication, across 64 categories of documents.

A total of 21,716 Verify Signature transactions were processed during 2024, representing 13.9% year-on-year growth. The chamber also provided True Copy services for 1,835 documents and processed 201 document attestations under the Authentication Certificate category.

Khalid AlJarwan, Vice President of Commercial and Corporate Services at Dubai Chambers, commented: “We are committed to providing comprehensive services to the business community with streamlined and efficient procedures that contribute to the growth and competitiveness of the private sector. This includes our digital attestation service, which enhances the credibility and trustworthiness of all documents processed under this essential service offering.”

The most requested attestation services in 2024 were ‘To Whom It May Concern’ letters, which recorded the highest number of transactions, followed by auditors' reports, certificates, and invoices. Agreements, authorisation letters, and agency contracts also saw significant demand, followed by certified true copies of documents, licences, and Power Attorney documents.

Agency contracts recorded the highest growth rate among the ten most requested attestation services, with transactions registering 43% year-over-year growth in 2024. These were followed by ‘To Whom It May Concern’ letters, which increased by 9%.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce provides attestation services through its website, streamlining business processes by ensuring the acceptance of members' documents by the relevant authorities and enhancing the credibility of official documents. The fully digital service requires only one working hour to complete, placing it among the fastest services available to meet the needs of the business community.

-Ends-

About Dubai Chamber of Commerce:

Established in 1965, Dubai Chamber of Commerce continues to represent, support, and protect the interests of the business community in Dubai, create a stimulating business environment, and promote the emirate as a global business hub. The chamber is one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, which was restructured under a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Follow us on:

www.facebook.com/dubaichamber

www.twitter.com/dubaichamber

www.linkedin.com/company/dubai-chamber-of-commerce-&-industry

www.youtube.com/DubaiChamberTV

www.instagram.com/dubaichamber

For more information, please contact:

Mohamad Mouzehem

PR & Corporate Communications

Email: mohamad.mouzehem@dubaichamber.com