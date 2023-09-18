Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah: “Promoting and facilitating dialogue between representatives of the private sector and key government entities through our sector-specific business groups is one of the most important ways in which we support the business community, as this enables companies to share any feedback they may have on legislation with the relevant authorities.”

The meeting was aimed at supporting the car rental sector, which plays a key role in the success of Dubai’s thriving tourism industry, and also explored ways to enhance road traffic safety in the emirate.

Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, brought together the Car Rental Business Group and representatives from Dubai Police for a special meeting to discuss new amendments to the emirate's traffic laws and their potential impact on the car rental sector.

The meeting explored the implications of Decree No. 23 of 2023, which contains amendments to several provisions of Decree No. 29 of 2015 regarding the impoundment of vehicles in the emirate. The discussion focused on unifying and coordinating efforts to support the car rental sector, which plays an important role in enhancing the competitiveness of the tourism industry, one of the main pillars of Dubai’s economy. Participants also discussed ways to enhance road traffic safety in the emirate.

Hosted recently at Dubai Chambers headquarters, the meeting was attended by Maha Al Gargawi, Vice President of Business Advocacy at Dubai Chambers; Marwan Al Mulla, Chairman of the Car Rental Business Group; Mohamed Al Rais, Vice Chairman of the Car Rental Business Group and a Dubai Police delegation led by Colonel Muhammad Al Qaydi, Acting Deputy Director of the General Department of Traffic.

Commenting on the meeting, Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, said: “Promoting and facilitating dialogue between

representatives of the private sector and key government entities through our sector-specific business groups is one of the most important ways in which we support the business community, as this enables companies to share any feedback they may have on legislation with the relevant authorities. Meetings of this nature form an essential part of the strategic partnership between the public and private sectors in Dubai and contribute to strengthening the emirate’s favourable business environment and boosting competitiveness.”

During the meeting, participants explored how to advance efforts to serve the business community in the emirate, including the streamlining of law enforcement standards and requirements within the car rental sector.

Business groups play a central role in addressing policy matters, enhancing the competitiveness of specific sectors, and increasing their contribution to Dubai’s economy. Dubai Chamber of Commerce has successfully established more than 100 business groups to represent the diverse business sectors and industries that operate within Dubai’s economy.

About Dubai Chamber of Commerce:

Established in 1965, Dubai Chamber of Commerce continues to represent, support and protect the interests of the business community in Dubai, create a stimulating business environment and promote the emirate as a global business hub. The chamber is one of three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, which was restructured under a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

www.dubaichambers.com

Follow us on:

www.facebook.com/dubaichamber

www.twitter.com/dubaichamber

http://www.linkedin.com/company/dubai-chamber-of-commerce-&-industry/

www.youtube.com/DubaiChamberTV

www.instagram.com/dubaichamber

For more information, please contact:

Mohamad Mouzehem

​​​​​​PR & Corporate Communications

​​​​​​Email: mohamad.mouzehem@dubaichamber.com