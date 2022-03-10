Abu Dhabi: The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) and the Secretariat General of the Gulf Cooperation Council have provisionally appointed Dr. Waleed Alhosani, Advisor to His Excellency the Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE and Advisor to the National Committee for Combating Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism and Illegal Organisations (NAMLCFTC), to serve as an expert on anti money laundering and combatting the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) at the Secretariat General of the Gulf Cooperation Council in Riyadh.

Dr. Alhosani holds a PhD in AML/CFT from the University of North Wales in the United Kingdom, and has extensive experience in this field. He was recently accredited by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) as the first Emirati trainer in encountering money laundering, financing of terrorism, and financing of proliferation. In 2018, FATF accredited Dr. Alhosani as the first Emirati assessor and financial crimes expert. Before that, Dr. Alhosani had served as a prosecutor and Chief Prosecutor at the UAE Public Prosecution Office, investigating financial crimes.

H.E. Khalid Mohamed Balama, Governor of the CBUAE and Chairman of NAMLCFTC, said: “The appointment of Dr. Alhosani to the Secretariat General of the Gulf Cooperation Council reflects the UAE keenness to counter money laundering and terrorist financing through regional and international cooperation and its efforts to implement the best international practices in line with the National Strategy on Anti Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism objectives.”