UAE, Dubai: The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) is all set to launch a new card game aimed at strengthening family bonds and personal connections. As part of its commitment to supporting and empowering families, the foundation will introduce an interactive card game titled "Do You know me?"

The launch event, designed to enhance relationships and deepen understanding among friends and family members, is scheduled to run from June 7 to June 9 at the Mirdif City Centre—Central Galleria area and will be open to the public for free. From 10 am to 10 pm

The game involves participants asking each other personal questions that reveal various aspects of their personalities, interests, experiences, and dreams. The initiative is expected to strengthen social ties and foster a deeper connection among participants in a fun and engaging atmosphere.

HE Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of DFWAC, stressed that the launch of this card game mirrors the foundation's commitment to fortifying family and community bonds. It is also a reflection of DFWAC’s values and vision to strengthen familial and social ties.

Al Mansouri expressed her appreciation and gratitude to Majid Al Futtaim Malls for providing a platform that enabled DFWAC to initiate this launch event. Additionally, she highlighted that this game will significantly boost interactions and understanding between family members, positively impacting the community.

The event, which is part of a series of initiatives the foundation has rolled out since the start of the year, promises a host of fun and educational activities suitable for families, offering an ideal opportunity for attendees to enjoy a meaningful and entertaining time together. DFWAC invites the community to participate in this interactive event to experience the card game "You know me?"—an interactive tool aimed at strengthening family connections & bonds.