Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)’s Research and Development Centre (R&D) filed a new patent for a chemical liquid that supports energy storage systems and enhances their efficiency. The novel liquid achieves high thermal and electrochemical stability. This makes it an effective and safe solution for energy storage systems operations, notably lithium-ion batteries and fuel cells.

“We work to achieve the wise vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, that the UAE is at the forefront of global efforts to create a more sustainable future for all of humanity by taking concrete action to transition to renewable energies. We launched several initiatives and projects to diversify the energy mix and improve its storage, including the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, Hatta hydroelectric power plant, the Green Hydrogen project using solar power, and two pilot projects for energy storage using Tesla’s lithium-ion battery solution, and sodium-sulfur batteries, which is the first utility-scale energy storage pilot project in the region,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer said that this patent supports DEWA’s commitment to promote energy security and sustainability, according to the highest international standards, and its efforts to enhance Dubai’s position as a global hub for clean energy and a green economy. Al Tayer stressed that DEWA improves the competitive indices of the UAE and Dubai in the energy sector by supporting the ambitious goals of the UAE to find sustainable solutions for the increasing challenges of energy security around the world, using innovation and investment in clean and renewable energy.

“DEWA’s strategy is based on disrupting the role of utilities by digitisation using the Fourth Industrial Revolution’s disruptive technologies. We harness innovation and the latest technologies to enhance DEWA’s excellence and leading position as one of the best utilities worldwide,” continued Al Tayer.

Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA, highlighted that the R&D Centre’s research areas include solar power, smart grid integration, energy efficiency, and water. It also focuses on space technologies and the Fourth Industrial Revolution applications. It includes a special laboratory for energy storage testing and validation field. It also contains laboratories for solar energy, IoT, Robotics and Drones, Advanced Materials and Characterisation, Additive Manufacturing and others.

