Dubai, UAE: As part of the Research in Spotlight series, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)’s Research and Development (R&D) Centre organised a session, attended by 75 DEWA employees, to highlight the features and capabilities of the OmniHub IoT terminal. OmniHub is one of the leading in-house research projects that were developed as part of DEWA’s Space programme (Space-D) to connect terrestrial sensors to satellites and ground networks. The terminal was fully designed and manufactured in the R&D Centre, including the 3D printed enclosure.

The IoT terminal is compatible with international standards for the security of IoT devices and supports Wi-Fi, BLE, NB-IoT, LTE CAT-M, and LoRa\LoRaWAN to ensure direct communication with multiple satellites and various terrestrial networks. DEWA uses the digital IoT platform hosted by its data centre operated by Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, to enable remote device management and visualise the collected data.

DEWA’s Space-D programme contributes to raising the development, maintenance and planning of electricity and water networks. It improves the efficiency of DEWA’s generation, transmission, and distribution divisions by monitoring solar power plants and enhancing the accuracy of generation predictions. This is achieved through forecasting weather patterns, seawater temperature and salinity, and monitoring electricity transmission lines. Additionally, it aids in detecting water leaks and identifying any changes in the infrastructure, further optimising DEWA’s operations. As part of its Space-D programme, DEWA launched two nanosatellites DEWA-SAT1 in January 2022, and DEWA-SAT2 in April 2023. DEWA is the first utility in the world to launch nanosatellites to improve its operations.

