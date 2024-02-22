Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) won 23 prestigious regional and international awards in 2023, increasing the number of awards it received between 2015 and 2023 to 433 (70 local, 73 regional, and 290 global). DEWA also marked another breakthrough by entering the Guinness World Records for breaking the world record for the largest Concentrated Solar Power (CSP) project in the world with the tallest CSP tower at 263.126 metres; and the largest thermal energy storage plant at 5,907 megawatt hours at the 4th phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

“Thanks to the wise vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, enhancing organisational excellence has become a work culture in the Government of Dubai. At DEWA, we are keen to sustain excellence and fully carry out all our responsibilities to ensure ongoing development and improvement. DEWA utilises research, innovation, and the latest disruptive technologies to anticipate and create a sustainable future, evaluate performance, enhance efficiency, increase productivity, and accelerate the transition to clean and renewable energy. We believe that excellence is an essential value to improve people’s lives and promote their happiness. We are committed to strengthening DEWA’s position as one of the most pioneering and distinguished utilities in the world, as well as consolidating Dubai’s position at the top of global competitiveness reports and the best cities in the world to live, work, and visit,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD &CEO of DEWA.

Key awards DEWA received in 2023 include the Hydrogen Project of the Year award for its Green Hydrogen Project, which it implemented at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world. This award was a part of the Hydrogen Future Awards 2023, organised during the Connecting Green Hydrogen MENA (CGHM2023) Conference in Dubai. The conference also awarded HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD&CEO of DEWA, the World Energy Transition Leader 2023. This award recognises influential leaders from international energy corporations who have made significant contributions to the global growth of the clean energy industry.

DEWA won first place in the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure’s ‘Research and Innovation Award’ in the category of government sector organisations in the field of balanced national energy. DEWA also won the Green Environment Organization’s Green Apple Environment Awards in the category of innovation for its power network applications integrated into the SCADA/ADMS system, which include distribution short circuit calculation (DSCC).

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority PJSC (ISIN: AED001801011) (Symbol: DEWA), the Emirate of Dubai’s exclusive electricity and water services provider, which is listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) has won the Equity Capital Markets Deal of the Year 2022 at the Bonds, Loans & Sukuk Middle East Awards 2023 held in Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai. DEWA received this recognition for its highly successful AED22.32 billion (US$6.1 billion) Initial Public Offering (IPO) conducted in April 2022.

For its efforts in information technology, DEWA won the 19th Annual 2023 Globee Cybersecurity International Award in four categories; one award at the Security Conclave Awards specialising in information technology and cybersecurity; and the ‘Excellence through Innovation’ award from global technology company Software AG for its digital transformation initiatives and best practices. DEWA also received two awards at the ICMG Global Enterprise and Digital Architecture Excellence Awards 2023 in the categories of ‘Enterprise Management - Enterprise Architecture’ and ‘Information Technology, Digital IT, Business Intelligence and Analytics.’

DEWA was one of the recipients of the Future Enterprise Awards 2023, which TahawaulTech gives every year to distinguished public and private sector organisations in the Middle East that are pioneers in using transformative technologies. DEWA received this award for the category of the ‘Customer Happiness Entity of the Year’. HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer received the Engineering Excellence and Creativity Award 2023 in the Leadership Personality category presented by the UAE Society of Engineers. Moreover, Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority won the GovTech 2023 Award, which recognises technological achievements of governmental, semi-government and private entities. DEWA received the award in the ‘Innovative and Sustainable Future Accelerator of the Year’ category.

DEWA won the Great Place to Work Certificate® 2023. The certificate is awarded by the American Great Place to Work® Institute in collaboration with Fortune Magazine to organisations for their excellence in providing the best work environment. DEWA ranked first among government organisations in the UAE and the GCC. HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, was awarded the Leadership of the Year Award for successful leadership of DEWA, following the highest international standards of excellence. Furthermore, DEWA won the LinkedIn Learning Talent Awards in MENA region 2022 for the category ‘Learning Champion – Public Sector UAE’ for more than 1,000 employees. DEWA achieved first place in the Public Sector Category of the 16th Arabia CSR Awards for the 8th year running. This is in recognition for DEWA’s efforts in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

In 2023, DEWA won the British Safety Council’s Globe of Honour Award for Environment for the 12th time and the Sword of Honour for health and safety for the 16th time. DEWA also received the Green Organisation’s International Green Apple Environment Awards 2023, one of the most important environmental awards, in the category of ‘Sustainable Concrete for Power Transmission’.

In 2022, DEWA achieved the Guinness World Records title for the Largest Single-Site Water Desalination Facility in the World with production capacity of 490 million Imperial Gallons of water per Day, which is equivalent to 2,227,587 Cubic Metres per Day, for Jebel Ali Power Generation & Water Production Complex. In 2021, the Complex was confirmed by Guinness World Records as the Largest Single-site Natural Gas Power Generation Facility in the World. The Complex has a power generation capacity of 9,547MW.

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Shaikha Almheiri / Mohammad Almheiri / Ribal Dayekh Afaf Abaza / Mohammed Meshal

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority Hattlan Media

shaikha.almheiri@dewa.gov.ae / Mohammad.almheiri@dewa.gov.ae / Ribal.Dayekh@dewa.gov.ae

afaf@hattlan.com / mohammed@hattlan.com

For more information, please visit DEWA’s website www.dewa.gov.ae

DEWA’s social media accounts:

https://www.facebook.com/dewaofficial

https://www.youtube.com/dewaofficial

https://twitter.com/dewaofficial

https://www.instagram.com/dewaofficial

https://www.linkedin.com/company/dewaofficial